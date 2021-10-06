Expectations Fuel UCLA Men's Basketball to Return to Final Four, Beyond

The Bruins return every player who played a minute in the 2021 NCAA tournament, plus a five-star freshman and transfer big man.

As much buzz as the Bruin got back in March, they were on the losing end of the biggest highlight of the year.

They had just tied things up in overtime against undefeated Gonzaga in the Final Four, upsetting their way there as a No. 11 seed that started off in the First Four. Just seconds later, Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs pulled up from deep and banked in a half-court buzzer-beater that ended the Bruins' Cinderella run.

"When I study film, I just hit pause," said coach Mick Cronin. "Johnny (Juzang) scores to tie it, I hit pause."

The next time UCLA men's basketball takes the court, it won't be the underdog anymore.

While the official polls have yet to come out, the Bruins are being slotted as a consensus top-five team, if not even higher, ahead of the 2021-2022 season. Not only is March Madness hero and team-leading scorer Juzang returning, but so is every other player who appeared in the NCAA tournament.

According to Cronin, however, the newfound praise and expectations won't hold UCLA back in the slightest.

In fact, they're part of the reason he left Cincinnati for Westwood in the first place.

"If we taught anybody anything last year, your seed or your ranking does not matter come tournament time," Cronin said. "And if you’re asking how I feel about expectations, I left a place where I could have easily been the all-time winningest coach to come to UCLA – obviously I embrace them. If I didn’t embrace them, I took the wrong job, guys. ... You come sit where coach Wooden sat, you better be OK with that stuff."

The only departing player from last year's squad was guard Chris Smith, who didn't play in the back half of the season after tearing his ACL in late December 2019.

Juzang, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Tyger Campbell, forward Cody Riley and guard Jules Bernard made up the starting five down the stretch, and they'll all be back in blue and gold this season. Even bench contributors guard David Singleton, guard Jaylen Clark, forward Mac Etienne, guard/forward Jake Kyman and forward/center Kenneth Nwuba are back in tow.

Joining the ranks are five-star wing Peyton Watson and Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson.

That boatload of returning talent, having just shown the basketball world what they could do with the path of a No. 11 seed, has added reinforcements and rallied the fanbase to support the team seemingly more than they have in years. Fans have reached out to players to congratulate them on last year's postseason run and wish them good luck this season, something Bernard said is just part of the deal when you're part of such a historic UCLA program.

"We all know how fans are sometimes in all great organizations, so obviously we understand that as players," Bernard said. "We just gotta keep an open mind to it. And obviously, we're very grateful for the fans we have and the support we're getting now, but it is what it is. We're glad that we're in the position that we are now."

The expectations go far beyond the Southern California area, with pundits, talking heads and outlets from across the country giving the Bruins their due. The local support, though, has really resonated with the roster that boasts 11 SoCal high school products.

"I'm from LA, so people being so excited around the program, excited to come watch this year and also proud to watch the Bruins, it's awesome, man," Juzang said. "Seeing the program be something that the city's proud of is awesome."

UCLA is 12-deep – and it could have had 13 players in its rotation if not for four-star freshman guard Will McClendon tearing his ACL in September.

But beyond the experience, beyond the depth, beyond the continuity and beyond last season's unpredictable run, this year's Bruin team is ready to forge its own identity.

