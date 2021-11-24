UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Social Media Reactions to the Bulldogs Trouncing the Bruins in Las Vegas

No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball (5-1) started off slow against No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) and eventually settled into the game, but it was too little, too late for the Bruins as they lost 83-63.

A 20-point game was likely not on many people’s bingo cards heading into Tuesday night’s contest. UCLA fans started the day excited for the Final Four rematch, but as the game continued on, the support slipped as the deficit grew to an unmatchable level.

Rapid-fire reactions swarmed in online as the result of the game became solidified. Fans from across the country shared how they felt as the loss occurred, with the Bruins missing shots, failing to get back on the fast break and getting outplayed by a wide margin.

Guard Jaylen Clark has quickly found support from Bruins’ fans after his freshman campaign. Through early action and his performance against No. 1 Gonzaga, he earned praise from many online.

Center Myles Johnson and big man Kenny Nwuba have filled a Cody Riley-sized hole since his knee injury happened early in the season opener. The redshirt senior’s presence was missed by fans all night long.

No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball does not have much time to sulk in defeat, as the Bruins will get back on the hardwood to face UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday. Looking forward to this matchup and future games, fans discussed their expectations heading towards conference play and March.

High-profile games against Marquette and North Carolina will be sure to get UCLA social media pumping once again as the Bruins head into their winter schedule.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated