Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell Rep UCLA on Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

Some more preseason honors have been unveiled, and several Bruins continued to earn plenty of praise.

The Pac-12 revealed its preseason all-conference teams on Monday, as voted on by the media. UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. locked down a spot on the First Team, as did point guard Tyger Campbell. Guards Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey were additionally listed as honorable mentions, meaning they received votes from eight or more members of the media.

Between those four standouts, the Bruins tied Stanford and USC for most players recognized by the media ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Jaquez and Campbell both made the All-Pac-12 First Team at the conclusion of last season. The only other returning player from last year's First Team is USC wing Drew Peterson.

Clark and Jaquez were both members of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team a year ago as well, and they are the only ones returning to the conference this season.

Jaquez averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while guiding UCLA to another Sweet 16 appearance in 2022. The veteran wing, who is the leader in almost every count statistic since coach Mick Cronin took over in 2019, underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, bringing him back to full strength heading into the fall.

Campbell averaged 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game as a redshirt junior, all while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range. The floor general has routinely been among the nation's leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio since taking hold of the starting point guard spot three years ago, and he was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list Monday as well.

Clark was in and out of the lineup as a sophomore last year, suffering a concussion in the preseason that cost him minutes early on. Still, the 6-foot-5 do-it-all wing emerged to average 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while boosting his player efficiency rating to 20.7.

Bailey arrives in Westwood as a five-star recruit and consensus top-10 player in his high school class. The 6-foot-5 playmaker out of Sierra Canyon (CA) has a reputation for both scoring in bunches and setting his teammates up for success, and he is one of four McDonald's All-Americans to join the Pac-12 this season.

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day is slated to begin Wednesday in San Francisco. Jaquez, Campbell and Cronin will represent the Bruins at the event, previewing the season and likely giving some newfound insight into how the team is looking at the moment.

The full preseason media all-conference teams are listed below:

FIRST TEAM

G Tyger Campbell, R-Sr. (UCLA)

C Branden Carlson, Sr. (CAL)

G Boogie Ellis, Sr. (USC)

F Mouhamed Gueye, So. (WSU)

F Harrison Ingram, So. (STAN)

G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr. (UCLA)

F Spencer Jones, Sr. (STAN)

G Drew Peterson, 5th (USC)

G Will Richardson, St. (ORE)

F Azuolas Tubelis, Jr. (ARIZ)

SECOND TEAM

F Marcus Bagley, So. (ASU)

F Tristan da Silva, Jr. (COLO)

G DJ Horne, Jr. (ASU)

G Kerr Kriisa, Jr. (ARIZ)

G Pelle Larsson, Jr. (ARIZ)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

G Amari Bailey, Fr. (UCLA)

C Oumar Ballo, R-Jr. (ARIZ)

G Jaylen Clark, Jr. (UCLA)

F Quincy Guerrier, Sr. (ORE)

G KJ Simpson, So. (COLO)

C Kel'el Ware, Fr. (ORE)

