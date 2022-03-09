Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament is back, and for the first time in three years, fans will be allowed to attend in-person.

The 2020 edition was called off before the quarterfinals started and the 2021 version was held without fans. UCLA men's basketball (23-6, 15-5 Pac-12) went into the 2020 tournament red hot only to have it canceled, while they entered the 2021 tournament ice cold and wound up losing in the quarterfinals to Oregon State.

The Beavers went on to win the Pac-12 tournament and steal a March Madness bid, the start of an elite showing for the often-overlooked power conference out West. UCLA went to the Final Four, Oregon State and USC made the Elite Eight, while Oregon went to the Sweet 16 and Colorado made the Round of 32.

As it stands, the Pac-12 is not in a position to send four teams to the Sweet 16 because only three members are in line to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament in 2022. Arizona is projected to be a No. 1 seed, UCLA is currently a high No. 4 seed and USC is hovering around a No. 6 seed.

Oregon fell off the bubble over the past week and Colorado is right there beside them, meaning they would likely have to win the entire Pac-12 tournament in order to earn a bid to the Big Dance. If one of those teams is going to shock the world again, their journey will start Wednesday – if not, one of the favorites with byes to the quarterfinals will get going Thursday.

UCLA has not won the Pac-12 tournament, or advanced to the title game, since 2014.

Here is a look at all the key info for the tournament, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, including broadcast partners, game times, the bracket setup and betting odds:

Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, 12 p.m.: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford (P12N)

Wednesday, 2:30 p.m.: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State (P12N)

Wednesday, 6 p.m.: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California (P12N)

Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah (P12N)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, 12 p.m.: No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State OR Stanford (P12N)

Thursday, 2:30 p.m.: No. 4 Colorado vs. Oregon OR Oregon State (P12N)

Thursday, 6 p.m.: No. 2 UCLA vs. Washington State OR California (P12N)

Thursday, 8:30 p.m.: No. 3 USC vs. Washington OR Utah (FS1)

Semifinals

Friday, 6 p.m.: Arizona/Arizona State/Stanford vs. Colorado/Oregon/Oregon State (P12N)

Friday, 8:30 p.m.: UCLA/Washington State/California vs. USC/Washington/Utah (FS1)

Pac-12 Championship Game

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner (FOX)

Bracket

Betting Odds

These are the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings, for who comes out on top at the end of the weekend as Pac-12 tournament champions.

Arizona -120

UCLA +160

USC +1000

Oregon +1500

Washington State +3000

Colorado +4000

Arizona State +5000

Washington +20000

Stanford +20000

Utah +25000

Oregon State +50000

Cal +50000

