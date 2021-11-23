SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: UCLA Remains Team to Beat Heading Into Gonzaga Game

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to lay out the hierarchy of the conference on the hardwood following the results from the past week.

UCLA men's basketball (5-0) held onto its spot as the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings. The Bruins beat North Florida and Bellarmine by 35 and 13 points, respectively, since the last update to the rankings.

Oregon had been the consensus No. 2 team before it lost to BYU in blowout fashion, and now there is a split between USC and Arizona as to which team is the new second-best out west. Regardless of which outlet went with which teams from No. 2 through No. 11, they all agreed UCLA was No. 1 heading into its matchup against the top-ranked team in the nation, Gonzaga, on Tuesday night.

Here are the full updated power rankings, as well as some brief thoughts from each of the publishers and reporters:

SI PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. UCLA (5-0), 60 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Arizona (5-0), 53

3. USC (4-0), 50

4. Oregon (3-1), 46

5. Washington State (5-0), 41

6. Colorado (5-1), 31

7. Utah (5-0), 29

8. Arizona State (2-2), 23

9 (Tie). Oregon State (1-4), 19

9 (Tie). Washington (3-2), 19

11. Stanford (3-2), 14

12. Cal (2-3), 5

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. UCLA; 2. USC; 3. Arizona; 4. Oregon; 5. Washington State; 6. Colorado; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Oregon State; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: We're still figuring out what works and what doesn't for each team, so not many changes in the power rankings. I didn't want to penalize Oregon too much for losing a tough game to BYU. UCLA still looks like one of the best teams in the country, while the bottom half of the conference still has a lot to be desired. Specifically to Arizona State, we should learn more this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. UCLA; 2. USC; 3. Arizona; 4. Oregon; 5. Washington State; 6. Colorado; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Cal

Comment: Even if it loses Tuesday night against Gonzaga, UCLA appears to be the Pac-12’s best. USC is still waiting to be tested. Arizona showed a lot in an 18-point win over Michigan. Oregon? Played one good team so far and lost to BYU by 32.

DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Oregon; 5. Washington State; 6. Utah; 7. Arizona State; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Oregon State; 12. Cal

Comment: Oregon suffered one of its most humiliating losses in the Dana Altman era, getting blown out by 32 points by BYU. The Ducks bounced back with a win over Division 2 sweetheart Chaminade, but they face a couple of big tests before heading home from the Maui Invitational, taking on Saint Mary's and then either Wisconsin or Houston. Arizona's big win over No. 4 Michigan proved that Tommy Lloyd's team isn't to be slept on in the Pac-12, while the whole country should be snoozing on 1-4 Oregon State, who is off to its worst start since 2008-09.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Oregon; 5. Washington State; 6. Utah; 7. Arizona State; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Oregon State; 12. Cal

Comment: UCLA may have struggled in spurts as of late, but that hasn’t stopped it from winning. The real test – for both the Bruins and perhaps the ceiling of the Pac-12 as a whole – comes Tuesday night against Gonzaga. Arizona’s victory over Michigan was a much-needed quality win for the conference, especially with Oregon having an embarrassing off night a week ago against BYU.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. Oregon; 4. Washington State; 5. USC; 6. Colorado; 7. Oregon State; 8. Washington; 9. Arizona State; 10. Utah; 11. Stanford; 12. Cal

Comment: This may be short-lived, but I just saw the UW play its best basketball game since Isaiah Stewart used to play without a bloody face. That was a pandemic ago. Maybe there's a little hope for one of the school's major sports yet.

