Pac-12 Reschedules Postponed Game Between UCLA Men's Basketball, Stanford

One more of the Bruins' many postponed games has found a new date.

The Pac-12 has reorganized its schedule to add in a few games that were previously called off due to COVID-19 protocols, including an in-state showdown between UCLA men's basketball and Stanford initially slated for Jan. 6. The conference announced a new date for the game Monday morning, pushing it to Feb. 8.

The Bruins and Cardinal will tip off at Maples Pavilion at 8 p.m., and the game will be shown on ESPN2.

The original game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on Stanford's side, a change of pace after UCLA was at fault for five consecutive cancelations leading up to that point. Arizona State was supposed to be the replacement opponent for the Bruins that week in a makeup for a game scheduled to be played the week before, but after the Sun Devils faced health and safety issues of their own, UCLA agreed to face Long Beach State that Thursday instead.

Since the start of the season, the Bruins have had seven games impacted by COVID-19. The nonconference games against Alabama State, North Carolina and Cal Poly are not likely to be made up barring an additional string of Pac-12 cancelations.

A road game versus Washington and home game versus Arizona State are still left unaccounted for, and UCLA has just over a month to find space for those matchups.

The newly-rescheduled game against Stanford was penciled in four days before the Bruins face USC, since they only had one game scheduled for that weekend anyways. UCLA has another one-game weekend when it hosts USC on March 5, meaning there is room for either the Washington or Arizona State game to get made up in the first few days of that month.

The Bruins are on track to successfully make up their previously canceled game against Arizona this coming Tuesday, with the Wildcats coming to Pauley Pavilion like they were scheduled to on Dec. 30. The Cardinal will follow that same blueprint, adding some form of stability to the constant mixup that has been college basketball in a COVID-19 world.

UCLA will be playing its third game in six days when Stanford eventually comes to town, but the Cardinal will be doing the same.

