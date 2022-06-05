Skip to main content

'Bleav in UCLA': Jules Bernard Stays in NBA Draft, Quick Baseball and Softball Check-Ins

The Bruins lost a potential super senior starter when Bernard took his decision down to the NCAA deadline and remained in the draft pool.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed went in-depth on Jules Bernard deciding to stay in the NBA Draft, sharing their thoughts on his pro prospects as well as where this leaves UCLA men's basketball moving forward. UCLA baseball and softball were also playing NCAA tournament games while Sam and Travis were recording, leading to a few thoughts about the cross-sport support in Westwood.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

