Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Basketball's COVID Cancelations, Football's Early Signing Period
    Publish date:

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Basketball's COVID Cancelations, Football's Early Signing Period

    The Bruins were held off the hardwood after issues with the global pandemic reappeared, while the football team added some future pieces and big transfers.
    Author:

    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    The Bruins were held off the hardwood after issues with the global pandemic reappeared, while the football team added some future pieces and big transfers.

    Sam Connon and Travis Reed take a look back at UCLA men's basketball's win over Marquette with no other basketball being played this week thanks to COVID-19. UCLA football also had an eventful early signing period, flipping a top safety from Stanford and hauling in a few key transfers.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

    Read More

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated


    4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
    Men's Basketball

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Basketball's COVID Cancelations, Football's Early Signing Period

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16646733
    Football

    Report: UCLA Football Tight Ends Coach, Special Teams Coordinator Derek Sage Connected to Nevada Job

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17286579
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Bowl Predictions 2021

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_10052682
    Men's Basketball

    COVID-19 Cancellations Continue for UCLA Men’s, Women’s Basketball

    Dec 18, 2021
    Fishel_Mia_20210905_WSOC_PA4608
    Olympic Sports

    Orlando Pride Pick UCLA’s Mia Fishel, Reunites Her With Amanda Cromwell

    Dec 18, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 2.23.29 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Martell Irby, Bo Calvert on COVID-19, UCLA Football Playing in Holiday Bowl

    Dec 17, 2021
    E-fFiiyUYAE4LMm
    Football

    Class of 2023 CB Cole Martin Lists UCLA Football as Finalist, Will Announce Decision New Year's Day

    Dec 17, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 12.22.06 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football's Bowl Preparations, Coaches Poll Gripes

    Dec 17, 2021