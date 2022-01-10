Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Men's Basketball Returns From COVID, Football Facing Pivotal Week

The Bruins returned to the hardwood with two wins after four weeks off, but there is plenty of drama behind the scenes for the football team.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA men's basketball's performances against Long Beach State and Cal after a four-week hiatus, then take a look at what's at stake for UCLA football, Chip Kelly and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the coming days.

"Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

