Today in History: UCLA Sends Gonzaga to Heartbreak City with Sweet 16 Comeback

The Bruins have been to plenty of Sweet 16s in the past 20 years, even making it to a regional semifinal as recently as last year.

But for as tight as 2021’s overtime showdown with Alabama was, it is the 2006 Sweet 16 that sticks in fans’ minds above all the rest.

It’s become so iconic, it only takes two words to describe the game: “Heartbreak City.”

UCLA men's basketball, which hadn't made a Final Four in 11 years, was playing Gonzaga to keep its NCAA tournament run alive on March 23, 2006. At one point, the Bruins were down by as many as 17 points to the Bulldogs and consensus All-American forward Adam Morrison.

But behind a core that would eventually guide the program to three consecutive Final Four appearances, UCLA wound up digging itself out of that hole to win 73-71 in dramatic fashion.

Big man Ryan Hollins got the ball rolling by going 2-for-2 at the stripe with 20 seconds left, cutting Gonzaga's lead to just one. Guard Jordan Farmar, forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and guard Cedric Bozeman had all gotten shots to fall in the final five minutes to erase a double-digit deficit, but Hollins' perfect trip to the line – which was especially interesting considering it made the 60% free throw shooter 5-of-5 on the night – is what sparked the final push.

The Bulldogs then inbounded the ball to Morrison in the corner, and he lofted it across the court to center JP Batista. Farmar and Bozeman double-teamed the big man, and an intentional foul would have kept the Bruins in a position to complete the comeback after some more free throw attempts on the other end.

Instead, Farmar slipped behind Batista as he rose the ball above his head.

From there, play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson's call became arguably just as iconic as the ending itself.

“And a steal, Farmar,” Johnson yelled. “Inside, the freshman, up... Oh, and they go in front!"

Farmar had stripped the ball and lobbed it in to Mbah a Moute, who made the open layup to give UCLA its first lead of the day. Going back the other way, Mbah a Moute dove at point guard Derek Raivio from behind and snatched the ball away as guard Darren Collison galloped across the hardwood in celebration.

"Raivio, last chance to dance – oh, what a game," Johnson screamed. "What a game! UCLA, unbelievable! After being down by 17, heartbreak city!”

Most notably, Morrison fell to his knees in tears, pulling his jersey up over his face while the Bruins rejoiced on the other end.

Guard Arron Afflalo went 1-for-2 after getting intentionally fouled with 2 seconds left, but Batista was unable to sink the turnaround game-tying jumper off a full court pass. UCLA had pulled out the miracle victory, just moments after it seemed they were dead in the water.

The game's legacy has remained strong going on two decades, but it did meet a rival and add a new wrinkle to the story in 2021's Final Four.

The Bruins had battled their way out of the First Four all the way to the national semifinals, where they met the undefeated, top-seeded Bulldogs, this team led by consensus All-American forward Drew Timme. After the back-and-forth contest made its way to overtime, guard Johnny Juzang tied it up at 90 all with only a few ticks left, potentially setting up a second extra period.

But guard Jalen Suggs took a few dribbles and launched a half-court bank shot that went down, lifting Gonzaga to the national championship game and placing the shoe firmly on the other foot.

UCLA may have given Gonzaga a one-way ticket to heartbreak city in 2006, but the Bulldogs returned the favor in 2021.

As the Bruins prepare for another Sweet 16 matchup with North Carolina on Friday, a potential rematch with the Zags in the Final Four remains on the table. Both sides would need two additional wins in order to lock it into the schedule, but a third chapter in one of the best head-to-head series in modern college basketball could help determine whose heart is ultimately more broken than the other's.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated