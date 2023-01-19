UCLA vs. Arizona State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Looking to extend the longest active winning streak in high-major basketball, the Bruins first have to go through the Sun Devils on the road.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona State

DATE: Thursday, Jan. 19

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: FS1 – Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 132 or 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -5 (-118), Arizona State +5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -213, Arizona State, +160

OVER/UNDER: O 135 (-110), U 135 (-118)*

UCLA came in at No. 5 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 5 in the NET Rankings, No. 3 in the KenPom and No. 3 in the BARTHAG. Arizona State received votes in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 39 in the NET, No. 51 in the KenPom and No. 55 in the BARTHAG.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll with the vast majority of first-place votes. The Sun Devils, on the other hand, came in at No. 7.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 84-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 449-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

The Bruins are currently 16-2, including a 7-0 record in Pac-12 play. A winless weekend in Las Vegas in November set UCLA back in the polls a bit following losses to Illinois and Baylor, but they have since bounced back with an 13-game winning streak that featured big wins over then-No. 20 Maryland, then-No. 13 Kentucky, Washington State and Washington – none of which took place in Westwood. The Bruins held on to beat USC, Utah and Colorado at home in the past few weeks, keeping them alone in first place in the Pac-12.

UCLA is averaging 76.7 points per game while allowing 59.8 points per game, which ranks No. 71 and No. 12 in the country, respectively. The Bruins have the No. 17 adjusted offense and No. 4 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Their 17.0 turnovers forced per game rank No. 22 in the country, and their 9.8 turnovers per game are the fourth-fewest in Division I.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Guard Jaylen Clark is averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, while point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. Freshmen Amari Bailey, Dylan Andrews and Adem Bona, meanwhile, are each emerging as secondary options alongside veteran sharpshooter David Singleton, although Bailey is banged up and not expected to play Thursday.

Arizona State is led by coach Bobby Hurley, who is in his eighth season with the Sun Devils. Hurley has gone to three NCAA tournaments across his 10 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level, and he has a 175-123 career record including his stint at Buffalo.

Although Arizona State opened the year 11-1, there have been some major bumps in the road along the way. The Sun Devils dropped a game to Texas Southern and nearly got upset by Tarleton State and VCU, then lost to San Francisco a few days after entering the AP Poll at No. 25. After losing to in-state rival Arizona, though, Arizona State has won four in a row, including a big road sweep of the Oregon schools this past weekend.

Arizona State is averaging 73.3 points per game while allowing 65.6 points per game, which rank No. 148 and No. 84 in the country, respectively. The Sun Devils have the No. 86 adjusted offense and No. 31 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Arizona State limits its opponents to 37.7% shooting from the field, which ranks No. 8 in the country.

The Sun Devils don’t appear to be missing forward Marcus Bagley, with guards Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne each averaging 12.1 points per game on high-volume 3-point shooting in his absence. Guards Devan Cambridge and Frankie Collins are also averaging double digit points per game, while 7-footer Warren Washington leads the way with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

UCLA is 72-24 against Arizona State all-time, and 4-2 since Cronin took over in Westwood. The last two times the Bruins and Sun Devils have faced off in Tempe, the game has gone to at least one overtime, with the home team winning in 2022 and the visitors emerging victorious in 2021.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

