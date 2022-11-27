UCLA vs. Bellarmine: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With one more nonconference game before the early Pac-12 slate starts, the Bruins will play host to the Knights on Sunday afternoon.

WHO: UCLA vs. Bellarmine

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27

TIME: 4:10 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network – Gary Apple (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -22.5 (-110), Bellarmine +22.5 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -3333, Bellarmine +1100

OVER/UNDER: O 135.5 (-118), U 135.5 (-110)*

UCLA came in at No. 19 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 11 in the KenPom rankings. Bellarmine did not appear in either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 240 in the KenPom.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll. The Knights, meanwhile, came in at No. 6 in the Atlantic Sun preseason media poll.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 72-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 437-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

In 2022, UCLA finished 27-8, earning second-place in both the Pac-12 regular season standings and conference tournament before reaching the Sweet 16 and losing to eventual national championship runner-up North Carolina. The Bruins finished No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 12 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted defense in the country.

UCLA averaged 75.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. The Bruins' defense allowed 64.2 points per game, which ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

To open up the 2022-2023 season, UCLA beat Sacramento State, then took care of business against Long Beach State and Norfolk State. The Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas posed a new kind of threat for the Bruins, though, as they lost to No. 14 Illinois and No. 7 Baylor in tight contests to fall to 3-2. UCLA bounced back with a blowout win over Pepperdine on Wednesday.

Guard Jaylen Clark is leading UCLA with 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 14.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and guard David Singleton is averaging 12.3 points per game on 53.1% shooting from 3-point range.

Bellarmine is led by coach Scott Davenport, who is in his 18th season with the program. Romar was the head coach at Ballard High School (KY) for 11 years before spending the next 10 years as an assistant at Louisville. While he has a 36-25 record since the Knights left Division II, he did guide the team to four DII Final Fours and a DII national championship.

In 2022, Bellarmine finished 20-13, good for second place in the ASUN West. The Knights finished No. 200 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 81 adjusted offense and No. 312 adjusted defense in the country.

Bellarmine averaged 70.1 points per game last season, which ranked No. 203 in the country and No. 8 in the ASUN. The Knights' defense allowed 67.2 points per game, which ranked No. 116 in the country and No. 3 in the ASUN. Bellarmine won their conference tournament in March, but they were not allowed to go to the NCAA tournament since they were only in their second season at the Division I level.

To open the 2022-2023 season, Bellarmine upset Louisville 67-66, only to lose to Morehead State by seven points the following weekend. After bouncing back with a blowout win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, the Knights have since fallen to Clemson, Duke and Loyola Marymount in decisive fashion.

Freshman guard Peter Sudor leads Bellarmine with 12.5 points per game, while senior guards Garrett Tipton and Bash Wieland are averaging 10.0 points apiece. None of their three leading scorers shoot better than 27% from 3-point range, but their three next most effective scorers all shoot 35% or better from beyond the arc.

UCLA has played Bellarmine once before, facing them in Las Vegas for the 2021 Good Sam Empire Classic. The Bruins beat the Knights 75-62, when Peyton Watson led the team with 19 points.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

