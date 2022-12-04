UCLA vs. Oregon: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Pac-12 play is officially underway, and the Bruins will keep the ball rolling with a home contest against the Ducks.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4

TIME: 2:01 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN – Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -10.5 (-110), Oregon +10.5 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -654, Oregon +400

OVER/UNDER: O 143 (-118), U 143 (-110)*

UCLA came in at No. 21 in the most recent AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 8 in the KenPom rankings. Oregon did not appear in either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 41 in the KenPom.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll with the vast majority of first-place votes. The Ducks, meanwhile, came in at No. 3 with three first-place votes.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 74-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 439-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

In 2022, UCLA finished 27-8, earning second place in both the Pac-12 regular season standings and conference tournament before reaching the Sweet 16 and losing to eventual national championship runner-up North Carolina. The Bruins finished No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 12 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted defense in the country.

UCLA averaged 75.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. The Bruins' defense allowed 64.2 points per game, which ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

To open up the 2022-2023 season, UCLA beat Sacramento State, then took care of business against Long Beach State and Norfolk State. The Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas posed a new kind of threat for the Bruins, though, as they lost to No. 19 Illinois and No. 5 Baylor in tight contests. UCLA bounced back with a blowout win over Pepperdine on Nov. 23, then another against Bellarmine on Nov. 27. The Bruins beat Stanford on Thursday to open Pac-12 play with a win and improve to 6-2.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is leading UCLA with 18.0 points per game following back-to-back 27-point outings. Guard Jaylen Clark, who was the Bruins' leading scorer before missing last Sunday's game due to illness, is now averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 assists per game, while guard David Singleton is averaging 11.0 points per game on 48.7% shooting from 3-point range.

Oregon is led by coach Dana Altman, who is in his 13th season with the program. Altman has taken the Ducks to seven NCAA tournaments with a 304-129 record, giving him a 714-372 career record including his stops at Creighton, Kansas State and Marshall.

In 2022, Oregon finished 20-15, good for sixth place in the Pac-12. The Ducks finished No. 82 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 52 adjusted offense and No. 115 adjusted defense in the country.

Oregon averaged 72.3 points per game last season, which ranked No. 143 in the country and No. 4 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal's defense allowed 69.7 points per game, which ranked No. 194 in the country and No. 4 in the Pac-12.

To open the 2022-2023 season, Oregon sandwiched a surprise loss to UC Irvine with blowout wins over Florida A&M and Montana State. A three-game losing streak to No. 3 Houston, No. 20 UConn and No. 12 Michigan State set the Ducks back big time, but they recovered with a neutral site win against Villanova and a home win over Washington State.

The senior duo of big man N’Faly Dante and guard guard Will Richardson has powered Oregon early on this season, with both players averaging just over 14.0 points per game. Freshman 7-footer Kel’el Ware is also chipping in with 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while former Syracuse transfer Quincy Querrier is putting up 9.5 points a night on nearly five attempts from deep per game.

UCLA is 90-39 against Oregon all-time, but 0-4 since Cronin took over. The Ducks have only taken one trip to Westwood in that time, though, mainly due to multiple COVID-related reschedulings, and there were no fans at that one game either.

The last time Oregon played in front of a crowd at Pauley Pavilion, UCLA came out on top. Murry Bartow was the interim head coach at that point in the 2018-2019 season.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

