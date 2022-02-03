UCLA Men's Basketball Injury Updates: Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez's Status vs. Arizona

The Bruins have had a few question marks in their lineup over the past week, but some answers have started to appear.

Guard Johnny Juzang was released from COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and will be active for No. 3 UCLA men's basketball's (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) game against No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1) on Thursday night. Juzang missed the Bruins' previous two games against Cal and Stanford after testing positive last Thursday, but he was asymptomatic and tested negative after his five-day isolation period, meaning he was back on the practice court with his teammates for one day before they all left for Tucson.

Juzang's return means UCLA will have its leading scorer back and his 18.1 points per game back, and he co-led his team with 15 points in the Bruins' 75-59 victory over the Wildcats a week ago. Entering that game, Juzang was averaging 24.5 points per game across his previous four outings, shooting above 50% from the field and from 3-point range in the process.

Coach Mick Cronin ruled guard Jaylen Clark out for the game during his press conference Tuesday, meaning Clark will now miss his fourth-straight contest since getting hit in the face and entering concussion protocols Jan. 24.

With Juzang in and Clark out, there is still one key Bruin whose status remains up in the air. A UCLA Athletics spokesperson told All Bruins that guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was questionable for Thursday's top-10 showdown, still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in the first half against Stanford on Saturday.

Jaquez and Clark have both had a string of bumps and bruises that have led to this point, with the latter suffering a concussion in the preseason and missing the exhibition against Chico State on Nov. 4 as a result. Clark also missed a game in January with a non-COVID-related illness, so he has struggled to stay 100% at times this season.

When he has been on the court, Clark has averaged 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game, and his 18.1 player efficiency rating is the best on the Bruins' bench. Clark has played wing and small-ball five at points this season, serving as UCLA's de facto sixth man.

Jaquez is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, only missing the Oregon State game in mid-January. Taking out the three games he has now left early with ankle injuries and concussion concerns, however, those numbers go up to 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Jaquez is also the only Bruin who has more steals per 40 minutes than Clark.

Clark missed last week's game against Arizona, but Jaquez racked up 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals en route to the win.

UCLA and Arizona will tip off from the McKale Center at 5 p.m. on Thursday night, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

