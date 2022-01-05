UCLA Men's Basketball Schedules Last-Minute Rematch Against LBSU, New Attendance Policies

The Bruins have found another chance to get back on the court, but the fans' hiatus will continue for the time being.

No. 5 UCLA men's basketball (8-1) has scheduled a game against Long Beach State (3-7) for Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion, the team announced Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of two games called off for the Bruins this week – the first coming against Stanford on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues on the Cardinal's side and the second coming against Arizona State on Wednesday.

Cronin said Tuesday before practice that he had been on the phone for hours trying to find a new opponent once he found out the Sun Devils couldn't play, and that he was willing to play anyone.

But while fans were supposed to be allowed to attend the Arizona State game, the same will not be the case for the Long Beach State contest.

UCLA Athletics announced that only families of team members will be permitted to show up to Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, due to COVID-19 precautions. The virus has caused the Bruins to miss eight games since the start of December, either on their side or their opponent's.

UCLA's issues with COVID-19 this season began when Washington had to call off its game against them on Dec. 5. The virus worked its way into the Bruins' facility on Dec. 15, when coach Mick Cronin was caught in protocols and the game against Alabama State was canceled later that date.

Games against North Carolina and Cal Poly were the next to go, and then the games scheduled for last weekend against Arizona and Arizona State were postponed.

The last time UCLA played a game was Dec. 11 against Marquette, meaning this break will go for 26 days. According to research provided by the Los Angeles Times, that will be the longest midseason break between contests for the Bruins at least as far back as 1945-1946 – the furthest back the team's game-by-game records go.

Of course, UCLA never had to play during a pandemic before last year. Even last season, the only games the Bruins missed were either at the fault of their opponents or the referees.

The Bruins and Beach have already played once this season, making this a rare occasion of a regular season nonconference series. UCLA took the first matchup 100-79 on Nov. 15, part of their 5-0 start to the season.

Guard Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard combined for 47 points in that contest. Forward Cody Riley was out that night with a knee injury, but he has since recovered and is on track to play this time around.

The Beach also haven't played since mid-December, losing to USC 73-62 on Dec. 12.

The game between UCLA and Long Beach State is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

