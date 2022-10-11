UCLA Opens Alcohol Sales at Men's, Women's Basketball Games

The Bruins have opened yet another revenue stream while simultaneously adapting their on-campus gameday experience.

UCLA will start selling beer and wine to the general public at men's and women's basketball home games at Pauley Pavilion this season, the athletic department announced in a statement early Tuesday morning. The move comes just over a year after alcohol sales were opened up at the Rose Bowl for UCLA football games.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond similarly brought alcohol to football and basketball games to his last school, Boston College. Less than three years later, he has accomplished the same in Westwood.

"We heard the fans loud and clear that many wanted beer and wine options for their game experience," Jarmond said in the statement. “We’re excited to offer a wide selection of beer and wine while also promoting responsible drinking.”

Beer and wine were technically sold at Pauley Pavilion ever since its renovation in 2012, but only to Wooden Athletic Fund members in the exclusive Pavilion Club. Now sales will open in the public concourse for any patron over 21 years old, with a limit of two alcoholic beverages per transaction.

Sales will end at the 10-minute mark in the second half of men's basketball games and the end of the third quarter of women's basketball games.

Adding alcohol sales has not quite helped to quell the attendance concerns for UCLA football, with the average dropping from 43,849 in 2019 to 42,232 in 2021 and 34,719 so far in 2022. The athletic department and the Rose Bowl have not released income numbers from alcohol sales, though, so the increase in concessions revenue may have been promising enough to bring over from the gridiron to the hardwood, regardless of wider fan behavior trends.

Alongside the upcoming Big Ten media deal, the Under Armour lawsuit settlement, the Jordan Brand apparel agreement and whatever postseason payout the Bruins' 6-0 start on the football field brings them, alcohol sales could further help UCLA Athletics erase its $102.8 million in debt.

UCLA gymnastics, men's volleyball and women's volleyball all also compete in Pauley Pavilion, but there has been no word on alcohol sales at their home events.

