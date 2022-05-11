UCLA’s Peyton Watson, Johnny Juzang Among NBA Draft Combine Participants

Two Bruins are officially among the top prospects hoping to hear their names called in June.

UCLA men’s basketball guard Johnny Juzang and guard/forward Peyton Watson were on the list of 75 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine, the league revealed Tuesday night. The event is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago.

This will be Juzang’s second-straight year at the combine, while it will be Watson’s first appearance after going one-and-done in Westwood.

Guard Jules Bernard is the only other Bruin in the draft pool, and he was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp earlier Tuesday. The top prospects at that showcase are eligible to be late additions to the NBA Combine, so Bernard could make it three UCLA representatives in Chicago.

As for the pair of Bruins locked into appearances in the main event next week, both are widely projected to be second-round selections.

Juzang averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two years at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior.

The third-year wing made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before achieving First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

Juzang had a workout with the Sacramento Kings – who own the No. 37 pick – on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Watson has not had any workouts scheduled as of Tuesday, making the combine his first time to shine in front of scouts since the NCAA tournament.

The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 12.7 minutes per game for the Bruins as a true freshman. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing shot just 32.2% from the field and 22.6% from deep in his only year with the program, but his length, athleticism and supposed high ceiling are what could stand out to NBA teams in June.

How Watson and Juzang fare in front of scouts in terms of measurables, drills and exhibitions will be determined when the event opens in less than a week, and it also gives them a chance to interview with NBA franchises and their representatives in attendance.

Crosstown rival USC did not have any prospects invited, positioning Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis for respective returns to the Trojans. Arizona, meanwhile, had Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry on the list of invitees. Stanford’s Harrison Ingram and Colorado’s Jabari Walker both earned invites as well.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to open on June 23 at 5 p.m.

