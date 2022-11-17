Skip to main content

WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Point Shooting, UCLA Preparing For Vegas

The Bruins' shooting ace off the bench is once again towards the top of the Pac-12 in perimeter production.
UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about his thoughts on the first three games of the season, how coach Mick Cronin is pushing him to be a bench scorer, how he's preparing for Illinois, Virginia and Baylor, what his advice is for the younger players in these big neutral site games and the keys to being a great 3-point shooter.

