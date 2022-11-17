UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about his thoughts on the first three games of the season, how coach Mick Cronin is pushing him to be a bench scorer, how he's preparing for Illinois, Virginia and Baylor, what his advice is for the younger players in these big neutral site games and the keys to being a great 3-point shooter.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated