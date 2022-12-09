Skip to main content

WATCH: Abramo Canka on Coming to UCLA From Italy, Adjusting to NCAA

Canka said he has been working to improve his defense and rebounding given the raw tools he has at his disposal.
UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Abramo Canka spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday afternoon's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Canka talked about his experience coming over from Europe, the recruitment process that brought him to Westwood, the power of the Bruins' worldwide brand, the different play styles he's had to adjust to and the Italian mentors he's heard from over the past few months.

