WATCH: Abramo Canka on Coming to UCLA From Italy, Adjusting to NCAA

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Abramo Canka spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday afternoon's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Canka talked about his experience coming over from Europe, the recruitment process that brought him to Westwood, the power of the Bruins' worldwide brand, the different play styles he's had to adjust to and the Italian mentors he's heard from over the past few months.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated