WATCH: Adem Bona Talks Vincent Iwuchukwu, UCLA Going to USC

UCLA men's basketball center Adem Bona spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Bona talked about matching up against fellow freshman big man Vincent Iwuchukwu, where he fit into the offense this past weekend, how he thinks he's improved throughout the season, the physical adjustments he's made to the college game and preparing to play in a third-straight hostile road environemtn.

Got a new challenge in Vincent Iwuchukwu – have you played against him before?

I've actually played with him a couple of times, played with him in a couple camps. Yeah, so, I'm kinda familiar with him.

What makes him so good?

Um, I would say his size and he can move well for his size as well, so I think that's one of his biggest abilities.

Do you look forward to a challenge like that?

Yeah, we've had a couple talks about challenges and the game, so yeah, it's gonna be a fun game.

Corresponded with him this week?

Um, not this week, but maybe a little bit earlier in the year.

Glad that he's recovered and back now?

Yeah, I'm really glad he recovered really well and he's back playing the game and I'm excited for him, see where he can take it to.

Not as big a part of the offense last week compared to the weeks before – how much of that was foul trouble or guys not being able to find you with entry passes?

Um, I would say we just, we didn't execute our offensive plan. Our shooting wasn't going in, our passing wasn't the greatest, our screening wasn't the great and our rebounding wasn't the greatest. So I think everything just fell in place, like we didn't do this and it affects the other stuff, so we are not doing good on one thing and it affects the other thing. So I would just say it's we're not doing good in general.

Anything specific you're focusing on offensively in practice?

Um, like I already said, I was just focused on offensive rebounding. I focused on my rebounds, when it's crowded, I try to kick out to my guy and when I feel like I have to go back up right away, I go back up right away. And I would say it's rebounding, you know?

Go against Vincent in those camps? Do you remember how you did or if you beat him in drills?

Um, obviously it's a camp and we're there to perform and at the same time, we're there to develop our skills and show our skill set, so we didn't go much against each other. We were on the same team, actually, and we won the whole camp. We didn't go much against each other, but we've definitely challenged each other to games and everything. And it's like a frame of mind, yeah, we've had a couple games, but not like anything serious.

What do you feel like you've done the best since being at UCLA?

One thing Cronin says, that my high school coaches would say, says listening is a skill. I would say my listening, I think it has improved a lot. I try to catch on what the coaches say to me and what they need me to do and apply it in the game. I would say one, my listening skill has gotten better, and I would say in general, everything else developed from high school to college, it's a way different game. So I would say I've developed in general in almost every aspect by being here at UCLA and being coached by one of the best college coaches. So I would say that.

How have you been able to handle the college game physically?

Yeah, um, at the beginning of the year, it was kind of a little bit of struggle cause I didn't know it was gonna be like that. I got the size, you know, I got the strength, but I think it's not just the strength, it's not just the size, it's also the will and also the commitment, you know? So I've learned that and I think as the year's gone on, I've started to adapt to the physicality and strength of college basketball. So I think beginning of the year, I started slow, and towards now, I'm starting to adapt to it.

What's the experience of going into an arena where everyone is against you?

It's fun. You know, we knew it was gonna happen, we expected the crowd. That was my first time being in the – I would say second time, after Maryland. That's kind of one of my first experiences of being in that kind of environment, you know? I was excited, I was a little bit way too excited, but it was good, great experience playing with all them against you, it was fun, you know? Um, I was ready to do everything to get the dub, and unfortunately we fell short in the U of A game, but I believed in our team, we had a chance to do it better if we have a chance to play again.

Block at the end of the ASU game even though the game was over?

Yeah, obviously I didn't want him to score and two, I thought there was two seconds left and I don't know why he was going to score and I was like 'Adem, we're going to have to fight for this.'

Did you say something to him?

Um, I just walked away, I looked at him and walked away, yeah.

Someone said someone threw a ball at you from the bench?

Um, I don't know at this point. I was excited that we got the win, I was walking to the bench. And I looked back and I see this ball coming after me. I'm just walking away, you know?

