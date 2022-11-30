WATCH: Amari Bailey on Conference Award, UCLA's Assist Numbers

UCLA men's basketball guard Amari Bailey spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Bailey talked about winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, his reemergence over the past few games, how the Bruins' staff sold him on playing defense during the recruiting process, what he's looking forward to on the road against Stanford and how much pride he takes in passing and assists.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week?

It felt good. I really credit my team for like putting me in a position to be able to even accept the award. So we just got to keep building as a team. It's obviously a great accomplishment, but looking past it, to be honest.

Last two games for you?

Just being resilient, my defensive effort. That's all the stuff that I can really control. I can't control the ball going in. Really just looking for my teammates and playing defense at the highest level and everything else comes after.

Shooting 50%?

I mean we have a lot of potential that we haven't reached. And I feel like just us having unselfish play and sharing the ball is going to be a key piece to our success this year, so we just have to keep that going.

Defense a factor in recruiting?

It was kind of put to me plain and simple: If you don't play defense, you won't play here. So I knew what I was getting when I was coming here, knowing that I'd have to put forth that defensive effort if I even wanted to see the floor. But that's something I already love to do, so it's not a problem.

First Pac-12 road game?

I'm excited. I can't wait. I mean, it's gonna be a tough one going into anyone's home environment going to steal a W, so we're just ready to go in and compete honestly and get on the road and get a W.

Ever played in Maples?

No, sir. It's my first time.

Adem's ability to run the floor?

Honestly, if Adem runs the floor and beats his man, that's, me in my head, the first option – if he beats his man down the floor to just hit him ahead with his size and athleticism. I don't see like why I would hold the ball, you know. So, getting that to him, and it keeps everyone else honest, so it opens up like my driving lanes as well.

Willing passers?

100%. I feel like it was like a glimpse of what we're capable of as a team when we're sharing the ball. So I mean, that was beautiful to see. We just got to continue that.

Celebrating assists?

I enjoy my teammates' successes more than mine. So that's really where that stems from.

When did you start celebrating assists?

Honestly, my whole career. It's a team sport. If I wanted to be glorified for my individual play, I would go do swim or tennis.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated