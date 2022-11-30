WATCH: David Singleton Talks Pac-12 Road Games, 5th Year at UCLA

UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about playing conference road games, his role as the Bruins' sixth man, the problems Stanford's backcourt could pose for UCLA and how his fifth year is going so far.

Shooting 50% from field?

We just went to the guys, we have a lot of vets that knows what it takes to win, and one of those things is shooting a high percentage. How you do that? You share the ball, keep moving the ball. We trust our guys. We have a lot of great players on the team, so just keep moving the ball.

How do you get young guys ready for first Pac-12 road game?

There's nothing I can do for them that will get them truly ready. But I just explained to them the importance of these these conference games. Every game we take equally serious, but some of them, like conference games, you have to just lock into them.

You like playing conference road games?

I like playing basketball. So yeah. That's why I came here. I came here to play on the biggest stage. So I love road games, home games.

Consider yourself a sixth starter?

I consider myself whatever contributor to UCLA Bruins. Whatever it takes to get the job done to win, whether he needs me to start one game or come off the bench another game. Whatever it takes for us to win, that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to teach the young guys, too. Like what it takes to win at this level.

Defense has a level up?

I'm trying to be more active, coach telling me you have to set an example for the young guys, so I'm just trying as hard as I can, hustling hard. It's my last year here, so I just gotta leave it alone court offensively and defensively.

Defensive rebounding?

With the addition of Amari Bailey and Dylan Andrews, I have the green light to go crash every time. So coach is on me about like, really defensively rebounding, crashing hard. So I have the green light to go get it every time. So that's been a huge help.

Stanford's backcourt?

They're great. They're great. You know, Stanford is a great program. You know, we have to really lock in. They have a lot of plays, a lot of great guys. So we just have to lock in.

Fifth-year unfolding like you thought?

I was going to be satisfied anyway. UCLA is a great campus, I grew up in LA, my dream school. There was nowhere else really I wanted to go. But I knew coming back, I would have to... he would demand excellence out of me. And that's why I like about Coach Cronin, he pushes you to be the best. So the increased production and minutes, you know... Yes, I love it. But I would come back anyway, just for this great, historic program.

Vinnie Johnson?

No, I haven't watched him, but I'll definitely take a look.

