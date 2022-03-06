WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard Talk UCLA Men's Basketball Beating USC

UCLA men’s basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Jules Bernard spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ 75-68 win over crosstown rival USC on Saturday. The pair talked about beating the Trojans for the first time since 2019 and what it meant to get the victory in front of their home fans to end the regular season.

How did it feel to finally get it done against USC?

Jules Bernard: Well obviously, we know the history of the rivalry. And it's not a secret, but the last five games, we were 0-5 against SC so this definitely meant a lot to end the regular season on a good note against a team we, in the last few games, haven't had success against. It was definitely a meaningful win.

How much were you thinking that you had to end the USC losing streak?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I mean, I thought about it the whole week going into it. We're home, it's our last home game, Senior Night, I wanted to do whatever I can to help win for the seniors, honestly. It's their last night here and there's no way we were gonna let it happen here on our court against USC. I'm just happy we got the win.

Pointed to students after the game?

JJJ: It felt good. I mean, to get that win at home, last one, just show appreciation to our student section.

Plans for next year? Senior Night feelings?

JB: It was amazing, the environment was amazing. It was great to have, walk out with my family, my loved ones. It always meant a lot to have those close to me at the games, but it was definitely a memorable night. And as for your first question, I'm not sure, I'm just taking it one day at a time. I'm more focused on our games ahead, I know we have a lot of basketball (inaudible). It's just trying to get rest and prepare for games ahead and be there for my team so we can win games.

57 points in two games – are you in March mode?

JJJ: I just think I've been feeling a lot better. Yeah, I guess we're in March so I guess you could say that. But I mean honestly, I've just been feeling really good as far as my body, my ankles are doing a lot better right now. And yeah, I'm excited, it's time to turn it up into another gear right now.

How are your ankles feeling?

JJJ: They're feeling a lot better. I got a dunk, thank god. But yeah, I mean, they're doing better. Like I said, just continue to do the same thing I've been doing with Tyler. He's been helping me a lot and I'm trying to do whatever I can to not take it for granted either. You never know when they might mess up again, I might tweak it, so I'm just taking it all in.

Is this team ready for the NCAA tournament?

JB: I think we are ready but obviously the tough road means that we've been there before and we know how hard it is to win in those environments. So we're definitely focused and locked in going into both the Pac-12 tournament and NCAA tournament, so we're definitely all in tune and ready for these tournaments.

Feel similar vibe to this time last year?

JJJ: Nah. I would say no because that's – March is a whole different feeling, this is just one game. When you get into March, that's a whole deal, it's do-or-die. So we're not there yet, but like Jules said, we're getting there, we're getting prepared.

Only one turnover?

JJJ: Yeah I think just sharing the ball, not trying to force anything really. Ball movement was really good, I think we ran the offense really well really well tonight. We were able to get open shots and move the ball with ease. So I think really just playing good offense.

JB: Body blows.

JJJ: Yeah, body blows.

Thoughts on surviving the final minute after they made it close?

JJJ: Yeah, I mean I don't think we closed it out very well. We had a 10 point lead, something like that. We didn't close it out well. You know, it happens sometimes and that's why you gotta clean it up and we learn from it and get prepared and move on to March, Pac-12 tournament.

Shades of recent USC games towards the end, did that pop into your head at all, telling yourselves you weren't going to let it happen again?

JJJ: I mean, I would say it's kind of just an in-the-moment thing. I wasn't really thinking about the past games. I was just like 'Oh my god, we can't let this one slip away right now, there's no way we can let it happen.' And so we put a lot of effort going back down on the defensive end and doing everything we could to get a stop.

Thoughts on what Jaime has done the past few games?

JB: Well we know what he's capable of. And obviously he's been injured and sort of hurt the last few weeks prior, so it's nice to see him getting healthy and getting into his full form as possible. You guys see the output on the court, but behind the scenes, he's in the training room every day getting worked on and putting in the work to make sure his body's in the right place to perform, so super happy for him.

