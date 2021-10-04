WATCH: Johnny Juzang on Return to UCLA, Carrying Momentum From NCAA Tournament

The Bruins' March Madness hero decided to come back to Westwood instead of staying in the NBA Draft.

UCLA men’s basketball guard Johnny Juzang talks to the media about how he spent his offseason, riding the momentum of last March and what he expects out of his team this time around.

JOHNNY JUZANG

Vibe and excitement?

It's great, we're focused and working hard. Everybody wants to get better, so I feel like that's our goal everyday and I feel like we're attaining it. So it's been great, man, just a lot of hard work.

Targeting to get better at anything specific?

Yeah, man, I'm just trying to get better across the board and keep growing as a leader and really just in all aspects of the game. As a player, you want to – I guess playing with more pace, more control and then becoming really disruptive on both ends of the floor.

Effort to get stronger?

Yeah, for sure. I've done a lot of really good work on the body, so that's been really good. With coach Wes here and my guy Imala, it's been great. It's been a good offseason.

Feedback from NBA scouts similar to what Cronin had you working on?

Oh yeah, man, just want to keep getting better and, again, play both ends of the floor very well and you'll be set up being in a good position.

How many times have you watched Suggs shot?

You know, we saw it a lot the week after but I didn't really see it too much. I don't look for it. I hear about it.

Get praised regardless of the last shot in the offseason?

Oh yeah, a lot, man. You're saying people who enjoyed it? A lot, it's awesome. Especially, I'm from LA, so people being so excited around the program, excited to come watch this year and also proud to watch the Bruins. It's awesome, man, it's really, really awesome, especially just cause I'm from here, seeing the program be something that the city's proud of is awesome.

Trash talk at ESPYs? Talk to Gonzaga about the shot or rematch this year?

Oh no, not really, man. It was all cool. That was just a fun trip, so we're all just having fun, man.

UCLA back in the national spotlight?

Yeah man, it's always fun. You always – at least for me, it's just about competing at the highest level so getting to compete on those stages against the best teams, that's what I live for.

Adding Watson and Johnson change the way you play stylistically?

Yeah, we have a lot more depth. And Myles and Peyton are extremely talented players, so they're gonna help us in so many ways. And it's gonna help us as a team, man, so we're all excited to play together. We couldn't ask for more, you know what I mean?

