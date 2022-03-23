Skip to main content
WATCH: Jules Bernard on Upcoming UCLA, UNC Sweet 16 Matchup

The Bruins and Tar Heels were scheduled to play in December before COVID-19 got in the way.

UCLA men’s basketball guard Jules Bernard talked to reporters at the Mo Ostin Center on Tuesday before heading off to the airport for a trip to Philadelphia for a Sweet 16 showdown with North Carolina. Bernard spoke about what it’s like to play with guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., the stakes of the battle between two blue bloods in the NCAA tournament and the trust he and his teammates have from coach Mick Cronin.

