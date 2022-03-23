WATCH: Jules Bernard on Upcoming UCLA, UNC Sweet 16 Matchup

UCLA men’s basketball guard Jules Bernard talked to reporters at the Mo Ostin Center on Tuesday before heading off to the airport for a trip to Philadelphia for a Sweet 16 showdown with North Carolina. Bernard spoke about what it’s like to play with guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., the stakes of the battle between two blue bloods in the NCAA tournament and the trust he and his teammates have from coach Mick Cronin.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated