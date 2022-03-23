WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA in Sweet 16 Before Trip to Philadelphia

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to reporters at the Mo Ostin Center before the Bruins hopped on the bus and took their flight out to Philadelphia for the NCAA tournament. Cronin talked about UCLA’s impending Sweet 16 matchup with North Carolina, the benefits of the Bruins already boasting tournament experience and the status of guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

