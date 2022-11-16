Skip to main content

WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Facing Illinois, UCLA's 3-Point Defense

Cronin credited Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark for anchoring the Bruins' perimeter defense so far this season.
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about the Bruins leaving Pauley Pavilion for the first time this season, the importance of playing high quality teams in the nonconference, how Brad Underwood has run Illinois over the years, what goes into scouting an opponent with new pieces, Dylan Andrews' performance through three games and how the Bruins avoid getting upset in buy games.

