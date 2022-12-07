WATCH: Tyger Campbell Talks Shot Selection, Scoring Role for UCLA

UCLA men's basketball point guard Tyger Campbell spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday afternoon's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Campbell talked about transitioning into more of a shoot-first role, his shot selection this season, how to balance being a scorer and a facilitator and the kind of feedback he's getting from his coaches during film sessions.

What's your assessment of how you've moved into the more Steph Curry mode role like coach wants?

I’d say it’s just staying confident. The shots haven’t been falling at the highest level right now but every shot I take feels good, I’m still in the gym working and so the transition is just, I’m taking all those shots, it’s just seeing them go in.

Shot selection been good when you looked at the film?

Yeah, obviously there’s some shots throughout the course of the game that you think you could have gotten a better one or might have rushed it a little, but a lot of the shots I take I hit, so I’ve just got to see them go in.

Similar role as a scorer in Iowa growing up help your mindset doing it again?

I’d say it’s so much different now because obviously being a college athlete, that’s when I was growing up—middle school, early high school—so I have it in me, it’s just kind of just hooping.

How do you weigh the balance between being a scorer and a facilitation, a tough line to walk every possession?

Yeah, you know, I’ve got to keep watching film and just try to make the best play for my team every time, whether that’s me scoring or assisting or even getting off the ball and out of the way and letting someone else work.

Abrano said he embraces whatever's thrown at home – how important is it to have someone like that?

You know, it’s great, having someone like that. He’s a great guy, he works really hard every day, when he gets in the game he snags a couple of rebounds every time and I feel like his game, he gets a little more comfortable, so for guys like that it’s just keeping their confidence up and letting them know their time is coming.

When you look at your stats, is there anything you prioritize?

I’m going to be honest, I haven’t really looked a lot at my stats this year; I don’t really look at that stuff until maybe like the end of the year or something like that but I don’t really prioritize any stat—if there was one stat that I prioritize it’s winning and if there’s another one I guess it’s not turning the ball over but other than that, nothing else really matters as long as we win.

So the coaches pointing out stuff on film is how you gauge where you are as far as what you need to work on?

Yeah, I mean, of course on my own time I watch film and study the game but as far as like statistics-wise, I just try to play basketball and go out and do what I can for my team to help us win.

