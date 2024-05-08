UCLA Basketball: Title-Winning Ex-Bruin Could Become Intriguing Summer Trade Chip
Former All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins power forward/center Kevon Looney, who's been thriving since he was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 30 pick in 2015 after a one-and-done Blue and Gold season, may at last be on his way out the door this summer.
Now don't get us wrong, the 6-foot-9 vet is still under contract for one more season of the three-year, $22.5 million deal he signed with the Blue and Gold fresh off the club's most recent championship in 2022 (Looney's third title, the fourth of the Stephen Curry era). He was demoted mid-season from a starting role to a bench gig by head coach Steve Kerr, in favor of future Hall of Famer Draymond Green as a permanent small-ball center (the Michigan State product is all of 6-foot-6).
A year removed from finishing eighth in Most Improved Player voting (in 2022-23), Looney saw his production take a dip, as his minutes dropped from 23.9 to 16.1. He averaged 4.5 points on 59.7% shooting fro the field, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the 46-36 Dubs in 2023-24.
Looney is a solid, long, rim-rolling big man, and an excellent rebounder on a per-minute basis. He's signed to an appealing deal, and is on the right side of 30. He should still hold plenty of appeal for teams if, say, the capped-out Warriors want to shed salary in exchange for a second round draft pick.
More UCLA: Bruins Alum Elevated to Starter in Shocking NBA Playoff Game Win