UCLA News: Bruins Alum Elevated to Starter in Shocking NBA Playoff Game Win
Former UCLA Bruins forward Kyle Anderson was elevated to a gig as the starting power forward on his Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, when Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert opted to stay home for the birth his first child. All-Star power forward Karl-Anthony Towns was shifted up a spot to center, his natural position pre-Gobert, and Anderson, nominally more of a combo forward, moved into the first five.
During a series where Minnesota was wildly expected to compete, but ultimately fall, to the Denver Nuggets' supreme offense, Anderson helped his team wholly subvert general pundit expectations and steal a second consecutive road game from the reigning champs.
The Timberwolves obliterated the Nuggets, winning 106-80, thanks to a magnificent defensive clinic. Anderson, nicknamed "Slow-Mo" for his... unique pace, chipped in six points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field (0-of-1 from long range), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while playing 26:16.
He's enjoyed a solid season with Minnesota. The 30-year-old joined the club on a two-year, $18 million deal in the summer of 2022.
Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his play during this postseason run, which now seems likely to lead to at least a Western Conference Finals appearance and a massive series upset, should help the 30-year-old vet earn even more on his next deal.
