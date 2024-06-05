UCLA Football: 3 Bruins Named to College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Three former UCLA football stars have been named to the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame, per UCLA Communications. Former linebacker Ken Norton Jr., kicker John Lee, and running back Gaston Green were three of the 101 former college football players placed on the ballot for potential induction into the Hall of Fame.
Norton played at UCLA from 1984-87, where he helped UCLA win four consecutive bowl games. His best season came in 1987, when he was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-10 before becoming a second-round pick in the NFL. He was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.
After his college days, Norton played for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, winning three Super Bowl championships. He was named to the 1995 All-Pro First-Team in 1995, and made three Pro Bowls. Norton has since worked as a coach both at the NFL and college levels, including a stint coaching UCLA linebackers from 2022-23.
John Lee remains a record-setting kicker almost four decades after his playing days ended. Lee played for the Bruins from 1982-85 as their placekicker. He was a first-team All-American in 1984 when he kicked 100% of his field goals, and a unanimous All-American in 1995. Lee remains the NCAA record-holder for most times kicking at least four field goals in a game, highest percentage of field goals made in a season, and the highest percentage of field goals made in a career with at least 55 attempts. When he retired, he held the NCAA records for field goals and extra points made. He made the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.
Like Norton, Green played for the Bruins from 1984-87 and a member of the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 1998. Over his career, Green produced 20 100-yard rushing games. He rushed for 1,098 yards in 1987, when he was a first-team All-American. He retired as the school's all-time leading rusher, and now ranks second.
The official class of 2025 will be announced early next year and then inducted in December 2025. The Bruins currently have 16 College Football Hall of Fame members.
More UCLA: Bruins Softball Team Falls in Women's College World Series to Pac-12 Rival