Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day

UCLA men's basketball signed its two headlining recruits, while baseball, softball and gymnastics were among the teams that locked up big classes.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The next crop of Bruins is gearing up for their arrival in Westwood.

Wednesday was national signing day for most Division I sports, as well as the beginning of the early signing period for men's and women's basketball. UCLA had nearly three dozen prospective class of 2023 student-athletes make their commitments official once the window opened up, with recruits across the country signing their national letters of intent in front of crowds big and small.

Here is an updated list of each high school prospects slated to come to Westwood in the fall of 2023, per each team's official releases:

Baseball

Roch Cholowsky, Infielder, Hamilton HS (AZ)

Blake Balsz, Catcher, Santa Margarita HS (CA)

Justin Lee, Right-Handed Pitcher, Notre Dame HS (CA)

Boston Baro, Infielder, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)

Landon Stump, Right-Handed Pitcher, Live Oak HS (CA)

Brandon Winokur, Infielder, Edison HS (CA)

Owen Egan, Right-Handed Pitcher, Aquinas HS (CA)

Cameron Kim, Infielder, Norco HS (CA)

Aiden Espinoza, Outfielder, Huntington Beach HS (CA)

Men's Basketball

Devin Williams, Guard/Forward, Centennial HS (CA) – No. 61 overall recruit

Brandon Williams, Forward/Center, Christ the King Regional (NY) – No. 86 overall recruit

Men's Golf

Luciano Conlan, Classical Academy (HI)

Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands HS (TX)

Women's Golf

Jennifer Seo, Hamilton HS (AZ) – No. 32 overall recruit

Gymnastics

Katelyn Rosen, Twin City Twisters (MN) – No. 57 overall recruit

Sydney Barros, Texas Dreams (TX) – No. 68 overall recruit

Women's Soccer

Sophie Reale, Forward, South Shore Select SC (MA)

Maya Leoni, Midfielder, Florida United (FL)

Taylor Cheatham, Forward, Solar Soccer Club (TX)

Milla Shafie, Defender, MVLA Soccer Club (CA)

Softball

Addison Mettler, Catcher, Pitman HS (CA) – No. 5 overall recruit

Kaitlyn Terry, Utility, Crean Lutheran HS (CA) – No. 4 overall recruit

Mia McNulty, Pitcher/Infielder, Greenway HS (AZ) – No. 61 overall recruit

Swim & Dive

Camrynn Wilson, Spartanburg HS (SC)

Elena Dry, Needham Broughton HS (NC)

Amy Zhang, Mission Vista HS (CA)

Men's Tennis

Gianluca Ballotta, Florida Virtual School (FL)

Emon van Loben Sels, Visions in Education (CA)

Women's Volleyball

Ashley Mullen, Setter, Liberty HS (MO) – No. 26 overall recruit

Brooklyn Briscoe, Middle Blocker, Santa Fe Christian HS (CA) – No. 32 overall recruit

