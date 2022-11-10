Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day
The next crop of Bruins is gearing up for their arrival in Westwood.
Wednesday was national signing day for most Division I sports, as well as the beginning of the early signing period for men's and women's basketball. UCLA had nearly three dozen prospective class of 2023 student-athletes make their commitments official once the window opened up, with recruits across the country signing their national letters of intent in front of crowds big and small.
Here is an updated list of each high school prospects slated to come to Westwood in the fall of 2023, per each team's official releases:
Baseball
Roch Cholowsky, Infielder, Hamilton HS (AZ)
Blake Balsz, Catcher, Santa Margarita HS (CA)
Justin Lee, Right-Handed Pitcher, Notre Dame HS (CA)
Boston Baro, Infielder, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)
Landon Stump, Right-Handed Pitcher, Live Oak HS (CA)
Brandon Winokur, Infielder, Edison HS (CA)
Owen Egan, Right-Handed Pitcher, Aquinas HS (CA)
Cameron Kim, Infielder, Norco HS (CA)
Aiden Espinoza, Outfielder, Huntington Beach HS (CA)
Men's Basketball
Devin Williams, Guard/Forward, Centennial HS (CA) – No. 61 overall recruit
Brandon Williams, Forward/Center, Christ the King Regional (NY) – No. 86 overall recruit
Men's Golf
Luciano Conlan, Classical Academy (HI)
Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands HS (TX)
Women's Golf
Jennifer Seo, Hamilton HS (AZ) – No. 32 overall recruit
Read More
Gymnastics
Katelyn Rosen, Twin City Twisters (MN) – No. 57 overall recruit
Sydney Barros, Texas Dreams (TX) – No. 68 overall recruit
Women's Soccer
Sophie Reale, Forward, South Shore Select SC (MA)
Maya Leoni, Midfielder, Florida United (FL)
Taylor Cheatham, Forward, Solar Soccer Club (TX)
Milla Shafie, Defender, MVLA Soccer Club (CA)
Softball
Addison Mettler, Catcher, Pitman HS (CA) – No. 5 overall recruit
Kaitlyn Terry, Utility, Crean Lutheran HS (CA) – No. 4 overall recruit
Mia McNulty, Pitcher/Infielder, Greenway HS (AZ) – No. 61 overall recruit
Swim & Dive
Camrynn Wilson, Spartanburg HS (SC)
Elena Dry, Needham Broughton HS (NC)
Amy Zhang, Mission Vista HS (CA)
Men's Tennis
Gianluca Ballotta, Florida Virtual School (FL)
Emon van Loben Sels, Visions in Education (CA)
Women's Volleyball
Ashley Mullen, Setter, Liberty HS (MO) – No. 26 overall recruit
Brooklyn Briscoe, Middle Blocker, Santa Fe Christian HS (CA) – No. 32 overall recruit
