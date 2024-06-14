UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Officially Sign All-Pac-12 Transfer Guard
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team added some real talent to their team, bringing in transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. UCLA officially announced the signing recently and now can move forward with her on the roster.
Last season with Washington State, Leger-Walker averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. She only played 21 games due to an injury but showed out when she was on the court.
Bruins head coach Cori Close spoke about what Leger-Walker brings to the table.
"Charlisse Leger-Walker was projected as a top five WNBA pick before she got injured, so to say I'm thrilled to add her to our roster would be an understatement," said the Michael Price Family UCLA Women's Head Basketball Coach Cori Close. "I think she is the perfect complimentary piece to our backcourt. Her knowledge of the game, her leadership skills, her versatility, her poise – it all lends her to being the perfect fit for our team moving forward."
Adding her to the Bruins roster should help this team move even more forward this season. After another Sweet Sixteen appearance, the Bruins set out this offseason to bring in more talent to maximize this group.
If she can help this group reach their potential, she will be seen in a very positive light. UCLA is on a mission this coming season and this addition brings more relevance to this program.
