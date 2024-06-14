UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Schedule Game Against Defending Champions Next Season
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team compiled a fairly successful season last year, reaching the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight year. However, the Bruins have more goals in sight for the upcoming season and they will have some tough matchups to help shape the season.
The Bruins will be taking on the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 24. South Carolina will be coming to Pauley Pavilion, giving the Bruins a true test early on in the year.
These two teams met in the Sweet Sixteen in 2023, with South Carolina taking down the Bruins. This is the second game of a home-and-home series as the Bruins traveled to Columbia in the 2022 season. The Gamecocks also took the victory in that game as well.
UCLA should be better this season with all the added talent and they have the feeling of a team looking for some redemption. UCLA head coach Cori Close has this group very tightly knitted and they believe they can make some noise this year.
If the Bruins can get a win over South Carolina, it could help set the tone for the rest of the year. This game will be a fun one that gives UCLA a glimpse into the type of teams they will have to take down if they want to win the title next year.
More UCLA: UCLA Women's Basketball: Charisma Osborne Heading Back to WNBA After Being Picked Up