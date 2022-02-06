Photo Gallery: Pauley Pavilion Rallies Behind Jordan Chiles, UCLA Gymnastics' Resurgence

No. 22 UCLA gymnastics lost to No. 3 Utah 197.750-197.650 in a dual-meet at Pauley Pavilion on Friday, but the Bruins posted season-highs in each event and rode Jordan Chiles' perfect 10 on floor into an arena-wide celebration when the night was done.

Here are some photos from throughout the meet, taken by All Bruins photographer Jared Tay.

Senior Pauline Tratz leads off for the Bruins on vault, earning a 9.775 that was ultimately washed away by five superior scores.

Sophomore Chae Campbell opens UCLA's uneven bars rotation with a 9.850.

Freshman Ana Padurariu celebrates her dismount from the uneven bars, which earned her a 9.850.

Freshman Jordan Chiles freezes during her handstand en route to tying her season-high on bars with a 9.925.

Senior Norah Flatley takes off between bars, ultimately picking up a 9.950 to anchor the event for the Bruins.

Freshman Emma Malabuyo recovers from her fall to put up a 9.300 on beam.

Freshman Brooklyn Moors nails her beam routine, earning a 9.90 from one judge and finishing with a 9.875 on the event.

Flatley straddles the beam on her mount, starting a routine that earned a 9.825 from the judges.

Flatley opens the final rotation with a 9.925 on floor, setting up UCLA's late comeback against Utah.

Senior Sekai Wright poses in the midst of her 9.825 floor routine.

Moors strikes a pose during her floor routine, but she picked up a deduction that stuck her with a team-low 9.625.

Tratz goes into a tuck on one of her four passes that made up a season-high 9.925 for her on floor.

Chiles performs her hip-hop-inspired floor routine, featuring music from Lizzo, Cardi B, Doja Cat and Normani.

Chiles plants on a handspring, sticking one of her four passes that the judges deemed perfect.

Chiles hugs Wright after finishing her perfect 10 floor routine, with Flatley and the rest of the Bruins cheering her on as well.

Chiles runs past The Den, celebrating with UCLA's student section as the meet comes to a close.

