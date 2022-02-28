UCLA Gymnastics Bests Washington, Chae Campbell Dominates All-Around With Perfect 10

For most of the day, it was a run-of-the-mill return to normalcy for the Bruins – a few high scores here and there, but mostly just a solid showing of hits that lifted them well above their competition.

The bounce back performance had a show-stopping anchor, though, capping off a career afternoon for Chae Campbell as she gave the Pauley Pavilion crowd yet another perfect 10 floor routine to cheer on.

No. 18 UCLA gymnastics (3-5, 2-4 Pac-12) got the better of Washington (4-7, 1-5) on Sunday, winning the dual-meet 197.125-194.300. It was the Bruins' first win since Jan. 30 and second-highest score of the year, getting the team back on track following a few weeks of injuries and backtracking.

UCLA wound up powering through its many bumps and bruises, and it avoided the run of falls and errors that held it back in recent meets to secure a near-blowout win over the Huskies.

The Bruins took an early lead on vault, with senior Norah Flatley, freshman Emma Malabuyo and senior Sekai Wright all breaking 9.800. Freshman Brooklyn Moors stumbled to a 9.725, but it wouldn't count after freshman Jordan Chiles put up a 9.900 and Campbell capped things off with a team-best 9.925.

Meanwhile, Washington suffered a couple falls on uneven bars to finish with a 47.725 on the event, well behind UCLA's 49.250 on vault.

The Huskies did bounce back to score a 49.125 on vault, but the Bruins stayed steady on bars at 49.175 to continue to grow their lead. Campbell immediately followed up her vault success with a 9.825 on bars in the second leg of her victorious all-around performance.

After junior Kalyany Steele was awarded a 9.675, the next four Bruins all hit – Malabuyo scored a 9.875, freshman Ana Padurariu went for 9.850, Chiles took a bit of a step back with a 9.750, then Flatley anchored with a 9.875.

Beam marked another high-floor event for UCLA, with no one scoring lower than a 9.750. Malabuyo led the way with a 9.900 and Padurariu was just behind at 9.875. Campbell kept up her solid all-around day with another 9.825, then Chiles and Flatley held things down with a pair of 9.775s.

Heading into the final rotation, the Bruins were already up by nearly two full points, but they didn't slow down just yet.

UCLA finished the day with its best discipline, following up Wright's leadoff 9.675 with a run of top-tier, career-best performances. Moors tied her career high with a 9.900, senior Pauline Tratz put up her best routine of the year 9.925, and after Malabuyo came in with a 9.775, Chiles posted a 9.950 and Campbell wrapped things up with a perfect 10.

When it was all said and done, the Bruins were nearly three full points ahead of the Huskies, with no doubt in the building who came out on top when the final results came in.

Campbell won the all-around with a 39.575 as Chiles and Malabuyo held the No. 2 and No. 3 spots tied at 39.375. UCLA had three of the top-four finishers on bars, three of the top four on vault, five of the top six on beam and the four highest on floor.

Across the board, it was the Bruins who dominated the day, once again following a trio of star underclassmen to glory.

UCLA has one Pac-12 meet remaining on its schedule – a meeting with Cal next Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. That dual-meet will get underway at 12 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

