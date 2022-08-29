Skip to main content

UCLA Men’s Soccer Uses Late Jose Contell Goal to Beat Virginia Tech

With 10 minutes to go, the Bruins pulled ahead of the Hokies and won yet another 1-0 match at home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Bruins and Hokies both turned in encore performances from their respective season openers, meeting near-identical fates when they faced off at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

Like they had in their season opener Thursday, No. 23 UCLA men's soccer (2-0) emerged with another 1-0 victory Sunday, this time besting ACC challenger Virginia Tech (0-2). The Hokies had also lost their first match of the year 1-0 to Grand Canyon, so both sides got dealt a heavy dose of deja vu.

The Bruins had the leg up in chances and possession once again, but the final result came down much closer to the wire than it did against UC Irvine in the opener.

Despite getting off 10 shots to Virginia Tech's five and holding their opponent without a single shot on target for the second game in a row, UCLA entered the final 10 minutes locked in a 0-0 tie. The chances were there, but the Bruins were unable to capitalize – a diving header by sophomore defender Pietro Grassi bounced just outside the crossbar in the 47th minute, while junior defender Grayson Doody's shot in the 58th was saved.

The Hokies recorded their only shot of the second half in the 77th, although it sailed wide and didn't require a save by sophomore keeper Nate Crockford.

Then, early in the 81st minute, junior defender Tommy Silva delivered a speedy, bouncing cross from the left side. Redshirt sophomore forward Jose Contell slipped behind a defender on the opposite end of the box and slid in for the one-timer, sneaking it inside the right post for the game-winning goal.

The Spaniard rocked the cradle and spun into a backflip in celebration, punctuating the moment with a fist pump as his teammates swarmed him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia Tech had a corner kick in the 88th minute, but ultimately didn't get a great chance at an equalizer in the limited time remaining.

Crockford recorded his second clean sheet of the year as a result, but he still has yet to tally a save two matches into the young 2022 campaign. The Bruins' backline has kept opponents at bay entirely, with Silva, Grassi and sophomore Aaron Edwards all going the full 90 minutes Sunday.

UCLA will continue its season-opening homestand against Liberty on Friday before taking on Grand Canyon – the same team that also beat Virginia Tech 1-0 earlier in the week – on Monday.

Kickoff between the Bruins and Flames is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Friday night.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSS TURTELTAUB/UCLA ATHLETICS

IMG_8558
Men's Basketball

Class of 2023 PF Devin Williams Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon
Brzykcy_Lauren_20220813_WSOC_JRAQ5A9003
Olympic Sports

UCLA Women's Soccer Blanks Santa Clara, Sunshine Fontes Strikes Again

By Sam Connon
USATSI_16646023
Football

UCLA Football 2022 Positional Preview: Offensive Line

By Sam Connon
USATSI_15754379
Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers Call Up Former UCLA OF, Top Pick Garrett Mitchell

By Sam Connon
USATSI_17065482
Football

UCLA Football 2022 Positional Preview: Tight Ends

By Sam Connon
USATSI_17012390
Football

UCLA Football 2022 Positional Preview: Wide Receivers

By Sam Connon
USATSI_10374847
Football

UConn's Jim Mora to ESPN: 'I Should Not Have Been Fired' by UCLA

By Benjamin Royer
IMG_8704
Football

WATCH: Ethan Garbers on Backing Up DTR, Guiding Young UCLA QBs

By Sam Connon