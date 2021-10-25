UCLA Women's Soccer Ties Washington State, Back to Overtime Ways

With the game on the line, in a do-or-die situation, there are few players more qualified to put things away than Reilyn Turner.

The Bruins' second-leading goal scorer had found that back of the net earlier in the weekend, and her nine goals on the year ranked fourth in the conference.

So when the sophomore forward was chasing down a through ball in the 108th minute with only the keeper to beat, it seemed like Turner was going to hand her team a key road victory.

That's when Cougars goalie Nadia Cooper sprinted to the top of the box and turned Turner's potential game-winning shot away.

No. 8 UCLA women's soccer (13-0-2, 5-0-2 Pac-12) and Washington State (10-2-4, 4-1-3) tied 1-1 after two overtimes in Pullman on Sunday night. Five of the Bruins' last eight matches have gone to at least one extra period, and they have now played a total of nine overtimes on the season.

Turner had the best chance to bury a golden goal in that 108th-minute 1-on-1 with Cooper, but for as prolific of a scorer Turner is, Cooper is atop the Pac-12 in save percentage at 0.913.

Senior goalie Lauren Brzykcy, who ranks second in the conference with a 0.868 save percentage, made her case for best keeper in the Pac-12 too. Brzykcy matched Cooper with five saves, one of which also came in the final minutes of the second overtime.

The mano a mano showdown between the two goalies extended to both of their teams across the board.

UCLA had three more shots overall, but both sides finished with six on net. The Bruins and Cougars each committed double-digit fouls and got called for two offsides. After each team only got one shot on net in the first half, they combined for 10 in the 65 remaining minutes.

For as many chances at each team had in their opponent's box, both of the goals scored Sunday night came off long bombs far outside the 18.

The opening score came from redshirt senior forward Kennedy Faulknor, who received a pass from junior forward Mia Fishel after she had won the long goal kick. Faulknor made her way to the center of the attacking third and unleashed a low, tailing strike from just outside the box that just got past Cooper in the 15th minute.

It took another 40 minutes of game time, but the Cougars responded to tie things up heading into the final stretch.

Midfielder Grayson Lynch sent a pass to midfiedler Sydney Studer, who took a few dribbles and sent one into the top left corner just past a diving Brzykcy from 20-plus yards out, tying things up at 1-1.

Neither team would score after the 55th minute, despite Turner having her shots turned away in 71st and 108th. Saves by Brzykcy in the 91st, 108th and 110th minutes kept the Cougars from pulling off the upset on the other end.

The Bruins, as a result, finished their road trip 2-0-1.

UCLA will return home for its final three regular season matches of the season, starting Thursday night against Stanford.

