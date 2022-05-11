Megan Faraimo, Briana Perez Highlight UCLA Softball's Pac-12 Award Winners

The Bruins have one weekend left in the regular season, but they have already started racking up the hardware.

UCLA softball's Megan Faraimo was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, while shortstop Briana Perez became the first player in program history to take home Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. That gave the Bruins two of the top-five conference award-winners to go along with their nine all-conference team selections.

Faraimo and Perez both made the All-Pac-12 First Team, as did pitcher Holly Azevedo and infielder Delanie Wisz. Utility Maya Brady, utility Savannah Pola and infielder Kinsley Washington all made the All-Pac-12 Third Team, while Pola was their lone member on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and Perez was the only UCLA representative on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

While Faraimo has hauled in several conference and national honors in her career, this is the first time she has won Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, making her the fourth Bruin to win the award since it was introduced in 1999. Faraimo posted a 18-4 record, 1.78 ERA and conference-best 244 strikeouts in 2022, with her two solo perfect games standing out as her highlight performances.

Faraimo also chipped in for an additional combined perfect game, tossed two shutouts and recorded six saves, dominating from the circle as both a starter, reliever and closer.

It didn't hurt Faraimo than she was backed up by Perez, who flashed some leather on more than a few occasions. This was the first time Perez was heralded as the top defensive player in the conference, but the infielder has now become the second player to ever make the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team four times.

Perez was awarded for more than her glove, though, earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team with her team-best .400 batting average, .772 slugging percentage, 40 runs and 15 stolen bases.

The entirety of the Pac-12 regular season honors can be seen below:

Pac-12 Player of the Year: Baylee Klingler, Washington

Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year: Megan Faraimo, UCLA

Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year: Briana Perez, UCLA

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year: Cydney Sanders, Arizona State

Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Trisha Ford, Arizona State

All-Pac-12 First Team

Yannira Acuna, Arizona State

Tatum Anzaldo, California

Holly Azevedo, UCLA

Ellessa Bonstrom, Utah

Megan Faraimo, UCLA

Frankie Hammoude, Oregon State

Madison Huskey, Washington

Julia Jimenez, Utah

Baylee Klingler, Washington

Lindsay Lopez, Arizona State

Mariah Mazon, Oregon State

Terra McGowan, Oregon

Sharlize Palacios, Arizona

Briana Perez, UCLA

Gabbie Plain, Washington

Cydney Sanders, Arizona State

Makena Smith, California

Alynah Torres, Arizona State

Alana Vawter, Stanford

Delanie Wisz, UCLA

All-Pac-12 Second Team

Allee Bunker, Oregon

Haley Denning, Utah

Kiki Escobar, Oregon State

Taylor Gindlesperger, Stanford

Sarah Haendiges, Oregon State

Sona Halajian, California

Jazmine Hill, Arizona State

Sami Reynolds, Washington

Marissa Schuld, Arizona State

Allie Skaggs, Arizona

All-Pac-12 Third Team

Maya Brady, UCLA

Hanna Delgado, Oregon

Stevie Hansen, Oregon

Sydnee Huff, Stanford

Mariah Lopez, Utah

Mac Morgan, Arizona State

Jasmine Perezchica, Arizona

Savannah Pola, UCLA

Jazmyn Rollin, Arizona State

Kinsley Washington, UCLA

Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

Allee Bunker, Oregon

Katie Faulk, Utah

Sydnee Huff, Stanford

Baylee Klingler, Washington

Terra McGowan, Oregon

Sharlize Palacios, Arizona

Briana Perez, UCLA

Paige Sinicki, Oregon

Emily Young, Stanford

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team

Acacia Anders, California

Allison Benning, Oregon

Paige Dimler, Arizona

Kiki Escobar, Oregon State

Kinsey Fiedler, Washington

Eliana Gottlieb, Oregon State

Sarah Haendiges, Oregon State

Stevie Hansen, Oregon

Rylee Holtorf, Washington

Olivia Johnson, Washington

Mac Morgan, Arizona State

Savannah Pola, UCLA

Cydney Sanders, Arizona State

Paige Sinicki, Oregon

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA softball stories: UCLA Softball on Sports Illustrated