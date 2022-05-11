Skip to main content
Megan Faraimo, Briana Perez Highlight UCLA Softball's Pac-12 Award Winners

Faraimo became the fourth Bruin to win Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year while Perez stands alone as the program's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

(Photo Courtesy of UCLA Athletics/Ross Turteltaub)

The Bruins have one weekend left in the regular season, but they have already started racking up the hardware.

UCLA softball's Megan Faraimo was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, while shortstop Briana Perez became the first player in program history to take home Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. That gave the Bruins two of the top-five conference award-winners to go along with their nine all-conference team selections.

Faraimo and Perez both made the All-Pac-12 First Team, as did pitcher Holly Azevedo and infielder Delanie Wisz. Utility Maya Brady, utility Savannah Pola and infielder Kinsley Washington all made the All-Pac-12 Third Team, while Pola was their lone member on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and Perez was the only UCLA representative on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

While Faraimo has hauled in several conference and national honors in her career, this is the first time she has won Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, making her the fourth Bruin to win the award since it was introduced in 1999. Faraimo posted a 18-4 record, 1.78 ERA and conference-best 244 strikeouts in 2022, with her two solo perfect games standing out as her highlight performances.

Faraimo also chipped in for an additional combined perfect game, tossed two shutouts and recorded six saves, dominating from the circle as both a starter, reliever and closer.

It didn't hurt Faraimo than she was backed up by Perez, who flashed some leather on more than a few occasions. This was the first time Perez was heralded as the top defensive player in the conference, but the infielder has now become the second player to ever make the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team four times.

Perez was awarded for more than her glove, though, earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team with her team-best .400 batting average, .772 slugging percentage, 40 runs and 15 stolen bases.

The entirety of the Pac-12 regular season honors can be seen below:

Pac-12 Player of the Year: Baylee Klingler, Washington
Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year: Megan Faraimo, UCLA
Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year: Briana Perez, UCLA
Pac-12 Freshman of the Year: Cydney Sanders, Arizona State
Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Trisha Ford, Arizona State

All-Pac-12 First Team

Yannira Acuna, Arizona State
Tatum Anzaldo, California
Holly Azevedo, UCLA
Ellessa Bonstrom, Utah
Megan Faraimo, UCLA
Frankie Hammoude, Oregon State
Madison Huskey, Washington
Julia Jimenez, Utah
Baylee Klingler, Washington
Lindsay Lopez, Arizona State
Mariah Mazon, Oregon State
Terra McGowan, Oregon
Sharlize Palacios, Arizona
Briana Perez, UCLA
Gabbie Plain, Washington
Cydney Sanders, Arizona State
Makena Smith, California
Alynah Torres, Arizona State
Alana Vawter, Stanford
Delanie Wisz, UCLA

All-Pac-12 Second Team

Allee Bunker, Oregon
Haley Denning, Utah
Kiki Escobar, Oregon State
Taylor Gindlesperger, Stanford
Sarah Haendiges, Oregon State
Sona Halajian, California
Jazmine Hill, Arizona State
Sami Reynolds, Washington
Marissa Schuld, Arizona State
Allie Skaggs, Arizona

All-Pac-12 Third Team

Maya Brady, UCLA
Hanna Delgado, Oregon
Stevie Hansen, Oregon
Sydnee Huff, Stanford
Mariah Lopez, Utah
Mac Morgan, Arizona State
Jasmine Perezchica, Arizona
Savannah Pola, UCLA
Jazmyn Rollin, Arizona State
Kinsley Washington, UCLA

Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

Allee Bunker, Oregon
Katie Faulk, Utah
Sydnee Huff, Stanford
Baylee Klingler, Washington
Terra McGowan, Oregon
Sharlize Palacios, Arizona
Briana Perez, UCLA
Paige Sinicki, Oregon
Emily Young, Stanford

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team

Acacia Anders, California
Allison Benning, Oregon
Paige Dimler, Arizona
Kiki Escobar, Oregon State
Kinsey Fiedler, Washington
Eliana Gottlieb, Oregon State
Sarah Haendiges, Oregon State
Stevie Hansen, Oregon
Rylee Holtorf, Washington
Olivia Johnson, Washington
Mac Morgan, Arizona State
Savannah Pola, UCLA
Cydney Sanders, Arizona State
Paige Sinicki, Oregon

