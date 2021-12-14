UCLA Softball Publishes 2022 Schedule, Five Nonconference Events Announced

The gates will soon open to Easton Stadium, and now it’s clear exactly when the Bruins will be welcoming back their fans.

UCLA Softball revealed its slate of games for the 2022 season on Monday, with opening night set for Feb. 10 against CSUN. The Bruins’ 52-game campaign will close May 14, hosting California before NCAA regional play gets started on May 20.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the schedule, coach Kelly Inouye-Perez expressed her excitement through a message on Twitter:

Following CSUN, the Bruins will take the field on Feb. 11 for a doubleheader versus UCSD and Nevada. Then, the blue and gold will head down to Irvine for the Mark Campbell Invitational on Feb. 12 for their first look at non-West Coast programs.

During the one day the Bruins spend playing at Bill Barber Park, they will take on the defending national champion Oklahoma, a team that carries loads of head-to-head history with UCLA. On the other end of the doubleheader, the Bruins will compete against Mississippi State.

Sunny St. Petersburg, Florida, will play host for the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, which will take place Feb. 18-20. UCLA will take on Auburn, Florida State, Northwestern, Texas and Wisconsin within the three days of action.

Heading back to California, the Bruins will play next in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, an event they have taken part in every year since its first edition in 2013. Baylor, Iowa State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas Tech will be UCLA’s foes from Feb. 25-27.

From March 5 to 7, the Judi Garman Classic will have UCLAface off against Cal Poly, Fresno State, Kansas and Weber State.

In the Bruins’ final event before conference play, they will return home to Easton Stadium for the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament. UCLA will play Cal State Bakersfield twice, Fresno State twice and Penn once.

Pac-12 play begins on March 19.

There will be eight conference series mixed between nonconference games against San Diego, Long Beach State and, lastly, Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins will host Arizona, California, Oregon and Utah in Westwood, while also playing on the road at Arizona State, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington.

UCLA will have another opportunity to make it back to the Women’s College World Series with a group of returning Bruins, incoming transfers and new freshman players. The conclusion to the NCAA tournament will take place June 2 to 9, once again in Oklahoma City.

The full 2022 schedule can be found HERE.

