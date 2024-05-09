UCLA Women's Softball: Tom Brady's Niece Wins Major Honor for Second Straight Year
UCLA Bruins softball player Maya Brady was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The niece of NFL legend Tom Brady has been making many waves for herself during her college career, helping the Bruins out along the way.
The redshirt shortstop started every game for the Bruins this year, leading the team in multiple areas. This includes batting, on-base percentages, and slugging percentages. She also leads them in home runs, hits, runs batted in, and runs scored.
She has done everything for this UCLA team this past season, more than earned this honor from the Pac-12. Brady is the 19th UCLA player to receive this award and the fifth who has gotten it twice. A member of the Bruins has won the Pac-12 Player of the Year honor in five of the last six seasons, excluding the 2020 year.
Brady is second on the UCLA home run career list, making her legacy with the team even stronger. This is a special honor for her as she makes a name for herself away from her historic uncle.
