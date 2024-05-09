UCLA Basketball: Bruins Earn Commitment From McDonald's All-American Guard Trent Perry
UCLA men's basketball has secured a huge commitment from McDonald's All-American point guard Trent Perry. The four-star recruit out of Harvard-Westlake had originally committed to USC, signing his national letter of intent with the Trojans last November. However, he de-committed after former USC head coach Andy Enfield left to take the same position at SMU. On Wednesday, Perry officially revealed he is joining the Bruins.
"We are thrilled that Trent Perry has chosen to become a Bruin," UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said, via UCLA Communications. "He has had a very successful high school career at Harvard-Westlake, where he was extremely well-coached by Dave Rebibo. Time after time, he stepped up in big moments and led his team to victory. He'll graduate as a back-to-back California state champion and the Gatorade California Basketball Player of the Year, along with a host of other impressive individual accolades. Trent has established himself as a dynamic playmaker, and we believe that he has a very high ceiling as his game continues to develop. We're looking forward to having him in Westwood."
During his senior season at Harvard-Westlake, Perry averaged18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He also won his second Mission League MVP award and the California Gatorade Player of the Year.
"What attracted me [to UCLA] was that there's a good opportunity to turn things around after this past season, and I want to do that for my hometown," Perry said, via ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.
Perry will join fellow UCLA transfer additions Kobe Johnson, Skyy Clarke, Eric Dailey Jr., Dominick Harris, Tyler Bilodeau, and William Kyle III in turning around a Bruins team that had its worst season in the Mick Cronin era this past year. After a relatively lost year for the Bruins, Cronin went out and added these transfers and now Perry to help re-shape a UCLA roster into contention form. The 2024-25 UCLA basketball season has officially gotten a lot more exciting.
