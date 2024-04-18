UCLA Basketball: New Bruins Transfer May Take Over Starting Frontcourt Role
Former Oklahoma State freshman Eric Dailey Jr., one of three new transfer additions (so far) who'll be suiting up for Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins in 2024-25, has a good opportunity to emerge as the program's new starting power forward, reveals Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.
"A 6-foot-8 forward, Dailey can play both inside and out," Bolch notes in his scouting reoprt. "Last season, he was the only player in the Big 12 Conference to finish in the top five among freshmen in points (9.3), rebounds (4.8) and assists (1.5) per game despite coming off the bench as a sixth man over the second half of the season to maximize mismatches.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal after the guy who recruited him, former head coach Mike Boynton, was let go by Oklahoma State.
"Incredibly versatile and quick, Dailey can both bring the ball up court as a de facto point guard and play center as part of a small-ball lineup. He projects as a starter at power forward for the Bruins given their current roster, with three years of remaining eligibility," Bolch notes.
Bolch adds that both of Dailey's parents, Eric Sr. and Shell, are well versed in the game. Eric Sr. enjoyed an extended pro career as a player. Shell, meanwhile, served as an assistant coach for TCU, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Florida, and a head coach at TCU, and as an assistant pro coach with the American Basketball League's Nashville Noise and the WNBA's San Antonio Stars (with whom she was also the briefly the head coach).