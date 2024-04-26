UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Drafted by Indianapolis Colts in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Former UCLA football defensive end Laiatu Latu has officially been drafted. For the first time since 2018, a UCLA football player has been drafted in the first round, and Latu is headed to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 15 overall pick. He was the first defensive player off the board after an NFL-record 14 straight offensive players led off the draft.
Prior to getting drafted, Latu was a standout pass rusher for the Bruins over the last two years. Latu became one of the most inspiring players in college football, going from being medically retired at Washington with the likelihood that his playing days were over to restarting with UCLA and becoming one of the best prospects in the country.
Latu complied 23.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions over the last two years, and led the FBS in tackles for loss this past season. He also finished tied for third in sacks with 13.5, carrying a UCLA defense that ranked 10th overall in the FBS. Following the season, he was named a unanimous All-American and also won the Ted Hendricks award, given annually to the best defensive end in college football.
He is expected to carry this kind of success into his NFL career, having already been named one of the betting odds favorite to become the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.