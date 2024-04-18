UCLA Women's Basketball: Charisma Osborne Could Be The Steal Of The WNBA Draft
Will former UCLA Bruins women's basketball great Charisma Osborne find a way to surprise fans at the WNBA level?
The 5'9" shooting guard out of Moreno Valley fell deep into the WNBA draft. Though some projections saw her getting selected near the bottom of the first round or the top of the second, she instead lingered until the third round, where she was drafted with the No. 25 pick by the Phoenix Mercury, a three-time league champ who made it all the way to the WNBA Finals just three seasons ago.
During the 2023-24 season, in which UCLA went 27-7 and made its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen berth, the four-time All-Pac-12 and two-time Pac-12 All-Defense honoree averaged 13.9 points on .410/.322/.892 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, four assists, 1.6 steals.
The hoops world at large weighed in after the pick, and generally registered significant enthusiasm.
