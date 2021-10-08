    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
    Search
    Forward Emily Bessoir Tears ACL, to Miss Season for UCLA Women's Basketball
    Publish date:

    Forward Emily Bessoir Tears ACL, to Miss Season for UCLA Women's Basketball

    Bessoir made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season after averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
    Author:

    The Bruins will be without one of their breakout role players from a season ago.

    UCLA women’s basketball forward Emily Bessoir announced via Instagram on Friday that she had torn her ACL and will have to sit out the entire 2021-2022 season. The injury occurred earlier this week during practice.

    The 6-foot-4 post player had been a large part of last season’s team, which found itself short on depth because of COVID-19 opt-outs and regulations that kept international players from joining the team.

    “It hurts my heart and I wish I didn’t need to say this, but I tore my ACL and will be sitting out this season,” Bessoir said. “Although I’m not going to be on the court physically, know that I’m still there, cheering on and supporting my rockstar teammates.”

    In her freshman campaign, Bessoir played in 22 games, making two starts and averaging 20.7 minutes, 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

    This summer, Bessoir played with Germany at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers, where she played in five games and averaged 34.4 minutes, 16.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 36% from the field. Bessoir led the tournament with 13.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

    The high point total in the tournament across Europe showed her growth, and her further improvements could have pushed Bessoir into the Bruins’ starting lineup.

    “My heart breaks for Emily because she was the fittest I’ve ever seen her,” said coach Cori Close in a statement released to the team. “She had grown into a really substantial leadership role and I thought she was ready to take a huge step forward. That being said, she wouldn’t want us to swim laps in the pity pond. She would want us to move forward and honor the work that she had put in, by becoming a championship-level team with championship-level habits.”

    Now that Bessoir will watch from the sidelines in 2021-2022, both 6-foot-4 sophomore forwards Izzy Anstey and Angela Dugalić will likely play the majority post minutes in their first years as members of the Bruins squad. Close could also go with smaller guard-focused lineups early in the season as well.

    Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have now faced a season-ending preseason injury, as freshman guard Will McClendon also tore his ACL in September.

    Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_15690781
    Women's Basketball

    Forward Emily Bessoir Tears ACL, to Miss Season for UCLA Women's Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16832138
    Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Scouting Report

    47 minutes ago
    94C6DC93-A212-40D5-9044-6678941849B7
    Olympic Sports

    Another Overtime Match, Another Draw for UCLA Women's Soccer

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13434722
    Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6 Predictions

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16881843
    Football

    Arizona Looking for First Win of Season Against Floundering UCLA Football

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16830921
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 6

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_15246517
    Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    Oct 7, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 12.23.40 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Shuffling Positions, Building Chemistry Through Communication

    Oct 6, 2021
    IMG_0643
    Football

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 6

    Oct 6, 2021