Freshman Phenom Jazzy Davidson Picks Up UCLA Women's Basketball Offer

The Bruins have sent an offer out to an emerging class of 2025 prospect in the Pacific Northwest.

Coach Cori Close and the UCLA women’s basketball coaching staff have begun their trek into the high school freshman pool of talent. Launching their efforts into Oregon – competing with fellow Pac-12 programs with strong footholds in the area – the Bruins offered a scholarship to wing Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson on Thursday.

Already offered by Oregon, Stanford and Utah alongside UCLA, Davidson has received attention from high-profile programs across the nation after appearing on the Oregon high school basketball scene in 2022.

Davidson visited Oregon in early January and it is currently unknown if she plans on visiting the other Pac-12 campuses.

According to the ESPN HoopGurlz watch list for 2025, Davidson is a top-25 prospect and is only one of four wings to be included in the recruiting service’s initial rankings. If she remains on the list, becoming a four-star prospect is practically guaranteed and a five-star ranking is not out of question.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Davidson became a well-known player in the Pacific Northwest during this year’s high school basketball season. The athletic freshman started her high school career at Clackamas High School (OR) and immediately became a key player for the Cavaliers.

Though full-season statistics are not available, during December’s Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic – an Oregon high school basketball invitational – Davidson led Clackamas to two victories to start the tournament. Averaging 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.5 steals, she flashed the potential that Pac-12 programs have eyed in on early.

Those statistics and her scoring prowess on the hardwood warranted Davidson being named the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year.

Talking about how she can become a better player, Davidson told Scorebook Live what she could work on.

“This year I’m looking to improve my right hand and expand my game by making myself more versatile,” Davidson said. “I want to be able to shoot more consistently from the outside and push myself as a ball-handler.”

Davidson’s performance on the court this campaign earned her a national honor as well. On March 9, the combo guard was named Gatorade’s girl’s basketball player of the year for Oregon.

On Thursday, Clackamas defeated Lakeridge high school in the Oregon School Activities Association playoff quarterfinals, and Davidson’s 12 points and 10 rebounds helped lead the Cavaliers to a 70-48 victory. The win increased their record to 26-2 on the season.

Close and UCLA’s staff will likely continue to keep tabs on Davidson’s development and we could hear more about her as 2023 nears.

The Bruins' 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country, and their 2023 class already has one commit in four-star point guard Jada Williams. Their 2024 and 2025 classes are expectedly empty, but they do have several offers out there.

