Kendall Dudley Picks Up Offer From UCLA Women's Basketball

A top-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 with new ties to Westwood has received an offer from the Bruins.

Sidwell Friends (DC) guard Kendall Dudley became the latest UCLA women’s basketball target to earn an offer from coach Cori Close’s staff Tuesday evening, her Nike EYBL squad – Team Durant Girls – announced on Twitter. Incoming freshman guard and Naismith High School Player of the Year Kiki Rice also played for Sidwell Friends.

Harvard also recently offered Dudley, and the rising junior will likely have her pick of top schools across the country to mull over as the year treks on. She was already sitting on offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and Arizona, among others, and she has been on visits to Boston College and Notre Dame.

Dudley just wrapped up her sophomore year at the Washington D.C. school and became an all-around player for the Quakers. In 28 games, the 6-foot-2 wing averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Now that Rice has graduated, the Centreville, Virginia, native will likely become a more prominent offensive force on the court and could emerge as a go-to scorer in her absence. Tamika Dudley – Kendall’s mother – is currently the head coach at Sidwell Friends and was honored with Naismith High School Girl’s Coach of the Year for her efforts in the 2021-22 season.

Dudley was included in the most recent Super 60 released by espnW for their 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. The multi-faceted athlete is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2024 and as the No. 1 wing in the nation, making Dudley the highest-ranked prospect UCLA has offered so far.

Alongside her play for Team Durant Girls on the Nike EYBL circuit, Dudley appears internationally as well, most recently playing for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Dudley averaged 7.5 points in 18.8 minutes per game, despite not being a starter on the American roster.

The Bruins are currently commit-less for the class of 2024, but have a few other offers out to top prospects from the class, including guard Jordan Lee and center Me’Arah O’Neal.

