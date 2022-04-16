Skip to main content
UCLA Women's Basketball's Chantel Horvat Earns Los Angeles Sparks Camp Contract

After five years with the Bruins, the Australian guard is making her first push towards a WNBA career.

For the first time in four years, the Bruins did not produce a single WNBA Draft pick.

But that doesn't mean there aren't still pros leaving Westwood this offseason.

UCLA women's basketball had six seniors depart after running out of eligibility, and guard Chantel Horvat, guard Jaelynn Penn, guard Natalie Chou and forward IImar'I Thomas were among those who entered their names into the WNBA Draft pool at the beginning of April. While none of them heard their names called in New York City on Monday night, the first of the bunch has taken their next step towards a pro career.

Horvat and former UConn and Duke guard Lexi Gordon both signed training camp contracts with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, the team announced in a press release. Those additions helped the Sparks round out their roster as they await four players' returns from overseas leagues or other commitments, but Horvat now has her foot in the door and is in a position to earn a full time spot.

One of the players who is not joining the Sparks for the start of camp is former UCLA point guard Jordin Canada, who overlapped with Horvat in Westwood in the 2017-2018 season. That team, which featured a senior Canada leading the way while Horvat was freshman coming off the bench, made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Outside of a potential reunion with Canada when she returns from her external commitment, Horvat will also be suiting up alongside four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage. Both players are Australian, and both came to the United States from the Greater Melbourne metropolitan area.

Horvat played five seasons for UCLA, several of which were plagued by injuries. After playing in all 35 of the Bruins' games as a freshman, Horvat only played in 56.1% of her team's games over the next three years.

The 2021-2022 season marked a return to form for Horvat, who played in 29 of UCLA's final 30 contests after missing the season opener and started in a career-high 14 games. She capped off her collegiate career averaging 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from inside the arc and 80.7% from the free throw line.

For her career, Horvat totaled 566 points, 431 rebounds, 114 assists, 59 steals and 29 blocks. Horvat was the co-headliner of coach Cori Close's 2017 recruiting class, which had her come to Westwood alongside Michaela Onyenwere, who is fresh off winning WNBA Rookie of the Year for the New York Liberty.

Horvat picked up representation from SIG Sports on April 7, and although she went undrafted, she was able to work her way to the Sparks in less than a week. Other SIG Sports clients include Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, Alysha Clark and reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.

The WNBA season is set to tip off on May 6.

