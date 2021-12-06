Publish date:
WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar'I Thomas Talk 30-Point Games, UCLA Women's Basketball's Runaway Win
The Bruins' top-two scorers were each one bucket away from matching the Spartans' final point total all by themselves Sunday afternoon.
UCLA women’s basketball guard Natalie Chou and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters on Sunday following the Bruins’ 112-33 victory over San Jose State, going through everything from their big-time scoring performances to the pride they take in their team defense and the energy the bench provided down the stretch.
