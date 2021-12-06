WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar'I Thomas Talk 30-Point Games, UCLA Women's Basketball's Runaway Win

UCLA women’s basketball guard Natalie Chou and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters on Sunday following the Bruins’ 112-33 victory over San Jose State, going through everything from their big-time scoring performances to the pride they take in their team defense and the energy the bench provided down the stretch.



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated